“I could barely get out of bed”: Vancouver woman diagnosed with COVID-19 without test

A month ago, Katie Berlinguette started to feel bad.

The 33-year-old woman couldn’t sleep and her body ached. She alternated sweating and chills, and was shaken by fatigue, headache and cough, followed by three days of “the bravest nose in the world”.

News of a COVID-19 outbreak in a Vancouver nursing home had just been reported and a global pandemic was about to be declared.

Although her friends thought she had seasonal allergies, Berlinguette knew it was more than that.

“It was not a cold, that’s for sure,” she said.

“For three days, I could barely get out of bed.”

Diagnosed with COVID-19

Two weeks after her symptoms started, Berlinguette thought she should be feeling better, but she was not.

“I was declining rapidly from hour to hour,” she said.

She called 811 and was told to go to the emergency room at Vancouver General Hospital.

After complaining of chest pain and difficulty breathing, Berlinguette was sent for secondary screening.

A doctor diagnosed her with COVID-19, but she was never tamponed. Berlinguette says his symptoms were obvious.

“I am a healthy adult with no underlying health issues,” said Berlinguette.

“I would prefer that they use their time and resources on someone who needs it most.”

BEFORE CHRIST. Provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry said in his daily briefings that not everyone with COVID-19 will be tested, including those without symptoms or with mild respiratory symptoms that can be managed at the House.

Provincial self-assessment tool indicates that screening will most likely be required for those requiring hospitalization, health care workers, long-term care residents and those involved in an outbreak .

Berlinguette said he was told that once admitted to a COVID-19 patient-restricted area, his friends and family could not come to visit him, regardless of his illness.

“Basically, if you’re going to die or get seriously ill … the last time you went out may be the last time you go out,” said Berlinguette.

“And the last time you saw your family could be the last time you saw your family in the flesh.”

The medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment took blood, took x-rays and checked their vital signs.

But Berlinguette only stayed in the unit for a few hours. Her fever dropped and she was sent home and ordered to return if she got worse.

Healing, but still suffering from shortness of breath

After a month, Berlinguette feels much better, but she still feels tired and short of breath.

“I was knee-deep in marathon training just before I got sick, and I was running and heading for a triathlon,” she said. “I really can’t run for 10 or 15 minutes at a time.”

She is concerned about the long-term lung damage caused by the virus.

She is also worried about interacting with others, even from a distance.

“There is no test, and I don’t know if I still have the virus,” she said.

“My fear is that if I’m still contagious and I get sick. I’m going for a walk outdoors, not near anyone. I’m still not grocery shopping and I still don’t see friends or family, nothing.”

It is still unclear how or where Berlinguette contracted COVID-19 – she had not traveled recently, nor anyone in her immediate environment, and none of her friends were ill.

“I know a number of sick people who don’t tell their friends, family or other people about it,” she said.

“They’re afraid that if they are seen outside walking around, you are somehow treated like a leper.”