“I felt a little bit invincible until I got this”: Vancouver ER doctor with COVID-19 shares his story

When Dr. Joseph Finkler started to feel depressed early last week, he attributed the fatigue to the series of night shifts he was working in the emergency department at St. Paul Hospital in Vancouver.

Same thing when he noticed that he had a slight fever.

When he lost his sense of smell, he assumed it was because he was walking around the hospital wearing a mask.

“You entered an emergency department and it’s not like a perfume salon. It’s just the opposite. It’s like a dumping ground,” he said. “But I thought, ‘Oh, it doesn’t smell so bad here as usual.’

It was not until last Thursday, when he woke up in a sweat and trembling, that he knew he had to be tested for COVID-19.

Twenty-four hours later, he received the results: positive.

“I guess I felt a little bit invincible until I got it,” said Finkler.

Aged 62, he is one of dozens of health workers in the country infected with COVID-19. They include staff caring for the elderly in retirement homes, known epidemics in several provinces, as well as doctors and nurses in hospitals, to treat those most seriously affected by the virus.

As they continue to put their health at risk to fight the pandemic, many members of the profession have sounded the alarm regarding the supply of protective masks, gowns and visors.

Case tracking problem

Currently, no one tracks the number of infections among healthcare workers nationwide, but federal officials say they are working to compile this data from the provinces and territories.

Alberta confirmed 77 of its health workers have tested positive for the virus.

In the Windsor-Essex region of southern Ontario, 15 health workers were infected. The majority of these workers live in Canada, but travel to the other side of the border to work in Michigan, where there is a major COVID-19 outbreak.

None of Finkler’s colleagues tested positive or showed symptoms. He said he did not know where he contracted the virus, because even though he had swabbed several patients for COVID-19 throughout March, he did not believe that any of them had been tested positive.

He said he still feels run down. While speaking with CBC News via Zoom, he had to stop several times to cough.

He said that there is a healthy sense of paranoia in all emergency departments because the medical staff all know how contagious the virus is and how deadly it can be.

Doctors prepare for peak in Canada

In Italy, more than 60 doctors died from COVID-19. And in the UK, up to a quarter of doctors are sick with the virus or self-isolate.

Finkler said his hospital has yet to see a large influx of COVID-19 patients. It is as if everyone is preparing for a “military exercise,” he said.

“People just don’t know when the battle will start. And when the victims will start to happen.”

He stated that emergency personnel wore all appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as gloves and masks.

Although Finkler believes there is an adequate supply of safety equipment at his Vancouver facility, the duration of the inventory depends on the number of patients who begin to present and the number of those who require intubation and ventilation, procedures that carry a higher risk. of contagion.

Push for safety equipment

Officials from the Canadian Medical Association, which represents doctors from across Canada, say they hear from members who are concerned about their safety and that of their families, particularly because some facilities are reporting a shortage of PPE.

On Monday, the federal government announced $ 2 billion for the purchase of PPE and fans.

Federal Purchasing Minister Anita Anand said 157 million masks are already on order, including 60 million N95 respirators. Delivery is expected to begin this week.

Dr. Sandy Buchman, President of the Canadian Medical Association, said that there were a lot of funds involved to buy more safety equipment, but the problem is distributing the equipment to health care workers now.

“We would never allow a firefighter to enter a building without the equipment to protect it,” he said. “It’s the same for a healthcare worker.”

As for Finkler, he said there was a lot of apprehension inside the hospital, but also a lot of camaraderie and planning for the expected influx of patients.

He does not know when public health officials will allow him to return to work, but he is anxious to return.

“It was a humiliating experience,” he said. “I can’t wait until … I’m back and I can say, ‘Coronavirus, bring it.'”