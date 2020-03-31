“I have never had a disease like this”: Cochrane, Alta., Woman describes COVID-19 trial

When Erin Calver, a resident of Cochrane, Alberta, started to develop a sore throat and chest pain on March 18, she dismissed it as the early onset of a cold.

After all, Calver, 38, had not traveled. She had none of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 and attributed chest pain to several underlying heart conditions.

But the following Saturday, she started to cough. His breathing became short and labored.

She called 8-1-1 and was buffered the next day for COVID-19 – although blood tests and a chest x-ray suggested that a positive diagnosis was unlikely.

WATCH | Erin talks about his experience with COVID-19 in the video above:

However, on March 24, the results arrived: Calver, who also goes through Erin Leigh, was infected with the virus. And within an hour, the slow, steady progression of her symptoms intensified so quickly that she lost the ability – and the breath – to speak in full sentences.

“I have never had an illness like this before,” Calver told CBC News Network on Saturday. “The amount of pressure in my chest. The burn.”

“It was the first time I was afraid”

Calver was advised to call an ambulance. The effort to get off the couch to meet him dropped his oxygen.

When paramedics told him that they would be going to the Foothills Medical Center in Calgary – which is about 18 kilometers east of Cochrane – quickly and with sirens on, Calver realized the seriousness of his condition.

“I knew [then] that it had to be serious, “she said.” It was the first time I was scared. “

At Foothills, she met with a dozen medical personnel, all of whom were wearing personal protective equipment. It was like something from a movie, she says. And when his condition became more stable, a doctor came to his bedside.

“[She] looked me straight in the eye and said, “ I think you’re going to be fine, but I need you to know that if your oxygen goes down again, I’ll have to intubate you – in which case you will wake in the [intensive care unit]”Calver said.

“And I could just nod my head. That’s all I could do. I know tears were running down my face. But nodding was the only form of communication I had.”

Calver said it was the scariest moment of his life.

“I remember thinking, ‘My poor parents’.”

“We were just devastated”

In a province of British Columbia, where Erin Calver was born and spends half the year, Marie and Neil Calver were informed that their daughter was hospitalized.

They were already terrified to have learned earlier that day that their daughter had COVID-19, and her rapid decline caused a new wave of alarm.

“It was one of my biggest fears because [Erin] has an immunodeficiency with his heart, “said Marie Calver.

“So, we were just devastated. She already told us that she had breathing difficulties, so when this paramedic called, we weren’t surprised … but we were very scared.”

Marie Calver, on the left, with her daughter Erin, on the right. Erin is in the hospital with COVID-19. (Provided by Erin Calver)

Due to medical problems with their daughter’s heart, when complications arise, Marie and Neil Calver are usually able to comfort and take care of her.

But COVID-19 is very contagious, so they were forced to keep their distance.

“We are used to being close to her when things happen … go to the hospital, bring her everything she wants, hold her hand,” said Marie Calver.

“[So] you feel totally incompetent. You know, you want to be there and you can’t. It is very heartbreaking. I wouldn’t say we are doing well; it was very difficult. “

Emotional and physical challenges

Calver was admitted just under a week ago. She stays at Foothills Hospital and is still receiving oxygen.

She is waiting to find out if a heart infection she previously suffered from has come back – but if not Calver said her condition has improved, gradually and steadily, every day.

Those who treat her do not yet know if there will be lasting damage to her body due to the virus. But the medical team – nurses and doctors, she said – were honest, courageous and attentive.

“Physically, the most difficult [thing] was short of breath; we all take this for granted. It’s an automatic body function, and it’s obviously debilitating when you don’t have enough, “said Calver.

“Emotionally, it’s hard and lonely, just being here by myself. And unfortunately, my window looks out on the physiotherapy room of the hospital, so I have no outside light that I can see … and this part is a little depressing. “

“Don’t let her go for a long time”

Erin Calver and her father, Neil, are gone. (Provided by Erin Calver)

Isolation was one of the most difficult aspects of this whole ordeal, she said.

But her family used FaceTime to talk to her everyday; his father, Neil Calver, said modern technology keeps them connected.

For Marie Calver, it was important and reassuring to be able to see her daughter’s face.

They say their daughter, a teacher who takes care of students with higher needs, is organized, mentally sound and factual. It is also a person who generally suffers from pain.

“She doesn’t show it, and someone might think she’s fine when she isn’t. And I guess we have become pretty adept at noticing it,” said Marie Calver.

When Erin Calver is finally released, it is likely that she will be quarantined again – this time at home in Cochrane – for two weeks.

When they can finally see each other, Marie Calver described what she and her husband will do: “Oh, kiss her and kiss her. And kiss her and kiss her,” she said.

“And don’t let her go for a long time.”