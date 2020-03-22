“I want to go home”: a young woman injured and alone in Thailand after a motorcycle accident

Warning: this article contains a photo that some people may find graphic.

Cathryn Ferster, a nineteen-year-old Calgary resident, was riding a rental motorcycle on Ko Tao, an island in southern Thailand.

Ferster and a friend of the school spent the past month venturing into the area, first visiting the Indonesian island of Bali before arriving in Thailand.

The couple met a couple who invited them to join them at the beach. So, wearing their helmets, Ferster and his friend got on the bike and made their way.

Finally, they arrived on a winding and steep road. Ferster could see a turn coming in the distance, so she applied the brakes.

Nothing happened.

Pushing them tight again – nothing.

The pair, moving down at high speed, saw a metal barrier quickly appear.

Ferster yelled at his friend that the brakes had stopped working, but at the speed they were traveling, it was impossible to turn.

They hit the barrier. Ferster’s friend was thrown a few meters, touched the ground and rolled on a slope.

Ferster was launched under the barrier – then the bike landed on it.

“What just happened?

Ferster remembers lying on the ground in total shock.

Some residents took the generally quiet road where the accident occurred and stopped to help.

A friend of Ferster’s, injured but able to walk, was helped up the hill. But Ferster could tell that something was wrong with his body.

“I felt panicked, like, ‘Oh my God. What just happened?” Said Ferster. “The only thing I remembered that was super painful was that my knee was actually pressed against the concrete … my knee was just sitting on the concrete and as if scratched continuously.

“My leg was shaking. I don’t think my leg really knew what was going on at the time.”

Finally, an ambulance arrived and, seeing Ferster’s condition, transported her alone.

“We were driving and it was one of the most painful experiences of my life,” said Ferster. “My leg, they didn’t tie it up in the ambulance, so my broken leg was across my body, across my belly, so with each bump and dip, I could just feel my leg move and jump. “

Upon arriving at a medical facility, doctors began to cleanse his wounds and remove stones from his legs. Seeing the condition of her injuries, the doctors decided that they could not treat her there.

Soon, Ferster was on a motor boat, his leg banging as the waves rocked the boat.

Panic and confusion

Ferster was brought to a hospital on the island of Koh Samui, the second largest island in Thailand.

There, in the emergency room, as the adrenaline and shock started to dissipate, she started to panic.

“It was really quite shocking because nobody spoke English [very well]. They couldn’t understand what I was saying. So I started to panic and I was really upset, “said Ferster.” I was like, “Oh my God. My friend is not here. I’m in the hospital. My leg is extremely broken. My wrist was super swollen and it really hurt.” “

After the accident, Cathryn Ferster’s entire face swelled. She needs urgent surgery before March 31 or the doctors say the bones in her face are not going well. (Cathryn Ferster)

Eventually, she learned that with her broken wrist, she had also broken her face in two places – above her eyebrows and right under her eye. Her femur bone was completely broken in half.

“They put the x-ray on my screen, and oh my gosh, my heart dropped, because my bones were literally completely intertwined,” she said.

It was clear that Ferster would need surgery. Doctors told her that she was going to have a leg and wrist operation in Koh Samui, and that a facial operation and a second surgery on her leg would be completed a week later.

Delays and disappointments

After the surgery, Ferster’s family in Canada made a desperate attempt to arrange transportation through their insurance to have her returned to Canada.

Initially, the impression was that it would be moved quickly. But doctors rejected this, insisting that it stay at least five days after the surgery.

Cathryn Ferster said that when she saw an x-ray for the first time after her accident, her heart dropped. (Cathryn Ferster)

The insurance company and doctors took a few days to discuss travel arrangements. It was decided that instead of first class, it would soon be transported via medevac.

But the brakes were applied again, when doctors insisted that she sign a waiver. The family then had to locate and confirm that a surgeon was ready to accept Ferster in Canada. More days passed.

On March 18, Ferster was informed that a plane was finally ready to take off four days later.

“I was quite upset. Then I said to myself, you know what, I can do this,” she said. “It’s only a few more days.”

But on Saturday, with the COVID-19 epidemic closing borders and intensifying quarantine efforts around the world, Ferster was informed that she would not be leaving on March 22.

“My father calls the insurance company and now the medevac says:” She is not allowed to fly before [she] gets tested for coronavirus, “she said.” So I was heartbroken this morning when I found out. “

To make matters worse, Ferster Hospital does not have COVID-19 tests. She will have to wait about two days for the test to arrive, and more days while he is sent to Bangkok for the test.

Ko Samui Island, where 19-year-old Calgary resident Cathryn Ferster is currently lying injured in a medical facility. (Cathryn Ferster)

Ferster will need to have surgery before March 31, after which the bones in his face will begin to attach and heal incorrectly.

“I really want to go home, so badly, but we just don’t know when it’s going to happen now,” she said. “And we want to take me home before the Canadian border closes.”

Ferster’s family was going to fly down when it was injured for the first time, but given the changes in air travel in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, this is no longer possible.

What happens next is still uncertain for Ferster. Some days she says she feels depressed.

“At this point, it’s really hopeless. They keep changing the weather, and I’m just worried that it will be pushed to the point that I can’t leave,” she said. “I hope that if people hear my story, they may be able to try to put something to take me home sooner.

“Or just at home in time before the borders close. Or before it’s too late, and I have to have surgery here.”