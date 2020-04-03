“I was made to feel depreciated”: nurses reveal fears of working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic

Pat Tamlin survived SARS and now the Toronto intensive care nurse is on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Is it different this time? Absolutely,” she said.

The intensive care units are starting to fill up, she says, and she suspects they will soon be full.

“That compared to SARS, the volume – it bothers me.”

She is also worried about what is to come. “The hospitals will ultimately not be able to manage it.”

CBC News has discovered that Tamlin’s concerns arise as nurses across the country fear there is not enough protective gear and equipment for them as more COVID-19 patients need them treatment in the hospital.

Toronto intensive care nurse Pat Tamlin, left, says she will never quit her job, but is concerned that a family member will come with COVID-19 if exposed to a patient without wearing the appropriate protective equipment. (Submitted by Pat Tamlin)

In 2003, Tamlin had young children who lived at home. After contracting SARS while working at Scarborough Grace Hospital, so did her daughter.

Her children have grown, but now she takes care of her husband, who is undergoing chemotherapy.

Because her immune system is compromised, she is concerned that it will come with COVID-19 if it is exposed to a patient without the proper equipment.

Canadian nurses are responsible for caring for the sickest of the sick. But from across the country, they tell Wendy Mesley, they don’t feel safe at work. 2:25

Of the dozens of nurses CBC News interviewed across the country, Tamlin was the only one who wanted to be identified.

“Not a luxury”

The head of the Canadian Nurses Federation, Linda Silas, understands why nurses are afraid.

“We can demand safe working conditions. It’s not a luxury, it’s called safety.”

Silas answered questions from nurses across the country this week on a Facebook Live, and she was overwhelmed with questions from nurses saying they saw protective gear like rationed and even locked up masks.

“We have had some successes. British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario have just signed agreements with their governments”

The agreements will allow nurses to request more protective equipment when working closely with COVID-19 patients, but only if there are sufficient supplies.

CBC News obtained an email from the hospital from an Ontario nurse who did not want to be identified.

The email reveals that the hospital is experiencing a shortage of masks, with only enough for about a week.

The nurse said, “We are so weak on N95 masks that we are supposed to enter COVID-19 rooms with surgical masks, which are not effective against the virus. Not only are we risking our own health, but the health of our children and spouses. ”

(Name hidden on request)

Another Alberta nurse said she was not respected after she refused to do COVID testing without an N95 mask.

Concerns “rejected”

“It didn’t go well. I felt demeaned and my concerns dismissed.”

In dozens of interviews with nurses over the phone, most said that even if they do not feel protected, they are ready to go to work to try to save lives, to stay in a hotel to avoid exposing their families and even make their own equipment if this is it.

“Tell us to remain silent”

What the nurses weren’t ready to do was go public, criticizing their employers.

An Ontario nurse said, “Hospitals tell us to keep quiet about this information and even threaten to fire staff if we speak on social media or to the public.

Some nurses told CBC News that they avoid potential exposure to the virus by not shifting into intensive care or assessment units, but as hospitals admit more COVID-19 patients, nurses may be on mandate to work. (CBC)

The Ontario Hospital Association said on Twitter Wednesday that it was “extremely concerned that many Ontario hospitals are short of PPE [personal protective equipment], especially masks. Today, we are calling on the government to clearly and specifically inform hospitals of the delivery date for new products. “

The national organization that speaks on behalf of Canadian hospitals is also urging provincial and federal governments to do more.

HealthCareCAN CEO Paul-Émile Cloutier told CBC News nurses that they are working hard to fight COVID-19, but “unfortunately, we have seen shortages of personal protective equipment and other necessary materials . It is unacceptable that a country as prosperous as Canada should have had an ill-equipped health care system, especially since we had been warned of the coming of this pandemic. “

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Wednesday that the federal government “probably did not have enough” personal protective equipment in the national stockpile before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think federal governments have been underfunding things like preparing for public health for decades.”

Avoid potential exposure

Other nurses reported that they avoided potential exposure to the virus by not making changes to intensive care units or assessment centers, but as hospitals admit more COVID-19 patients, nurses could be mandated to work.

Tamlin said she would not quit her job because of the pandemic.

“People will say that we signed up for this, and I want to be extremely clear: we signed up to treat patients, like a policeman signs up with a gun and a vest … but with hope that we are allowed to protect ourselves and everyone with the right equipment. ”