ICE chief burns Chicago mayor for easy response to Sanctuary City’s latest horror crime

EXCLUSIVE: In an interview with Fox News this week, Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tore Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for her response to the alleged sexual abuse of a 3-year-old girl of an illegal immigrant who had been taken out of police custody by the city sanctuary policies.

The Democratic mayor had tried to blame the ICE overnight.

“I think it’s the height of hypocrisy,” ICE acting director Matthew Albence told Fox News. “I can tell you that I have tried first hand to work with the city of Chicago for much of the decade to get them to cooperate with us so that we can get the criminals out of the streets.”

Controversial city sanctuary policies, in which local law enforcement ignore requests by ICE detainees to be informed when arrested illegal immigrants are released a thorough review after one of these people was arrested last month for alleged sexual assault against the 3-year-old child in a bathroom.

The ICE had filed an inmate in June against Christopher Puente, who has multiple convictions for a crime and a prior referral, after being arrested for theft. But Chicago ignored the request and released it.

He was arrested again last month for the alleged assault. According to ABC 7 Chicagoprosecutors said the attack took place after the girl’s father took his son and daughter to the men’s bathroom in a fast food restaurant, taking the boy into a stall but leaving the girl outside.

Prosecutors say Puente then motioned for the girl to enter her stall, locked her, held the victim by the back of the head, and covered her mouth. They say the girl’s father heard his cries and frantically tried to open the stall – he could see his feet hanging from the ground. He finally grabbed her legs and pulled her out from under the cabin. The girl was then hospitalized.

But Lightfoot, when asked about the policies that prevented the man from being expelled from the country a long time ago, supported the policies and blamed the ICE.

“They are essential because we have made it very clear that we are a welcoming city, a sanctuary city. The Chicago Police Department will not cooperate with ICE on any immigration matter,” she said in a statement. of an investigation into the matter.

“And that has affected their ability to carry out immigration raids across the city. But that’s exactly our intention. We need to make sure that our police force is seen as a legitimate force in all of our communities,” a- she said, before saying that she was open to federal partnerships, but only “in a manner consistent with our values ​​as a city”.

“If ICE complains, then they should do their job better”, she says.

Albence responded to comments by explaining exactly how Chicago was hindering the ICE: “They’ve reduced our ability to share information, they’ve cut our ability to tell us about the people they have in custody, they’ve cut us out of the gang database. “

“So for the mayor to sit there and say that the ICE should do its job better – we would like to do our job better, but we depend on the cooperation of other law enforcement agencies, just like the service does Chicago police, “he said. “When working on a case, they also rely on the cooperation of other law enforcement agencies, this is how law enforcement works – information sharing, intelligence sharing, sharing and pooling of resources. “

He went on to note that this was the latest in a series of violent crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants who were released despite the detainees at the ICE. The Trump administration has also sought to bring attention to other cases, including the sexual assault and murder of a 92-year-old woman in New York earlier this year. The victim’s granddaughter blamed the policies of the sanctuary specifically for his death.

“We have seen time and time again, unfortunately, far too many tragic circumstances like this poor 3 year old child who will be traumatized for the rest of her life because Chicago did not deliver this criminal to us when we asked for it last year, “Albence told Fox News.

Sanctuary policies have been implemented in cities and states across the country. Supporters say it encourages illegal immigrants who are victims or witnesses of crime to cooperate – and therefore to make cities safer as a result. But Albence said the ICE targets criminals and does not normally know the identity of witnesses or victims.

He also rejected the claim that such policies are in place because local politicians simply do not want to get involved in the enforcement of immigration law and it is not their responsibility to do so. . He said that the ICE did not want them to do so, only asking for a call for a criminal to be released.

“When they developed policies that prevent the ICE from doing its job, they got involved in the enforcement of immigration laws, they got involved in obstructing the enforcement of immigration laws” , did he declare. “They decided that their political aspirations were more important than the safety of their constituents.”