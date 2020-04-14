ICE releases hundreds of illegal immigrants due to coronavirus risk

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) frees hundreds of illegal immigrants from detention as part of ongoing efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus – and as Democrats and immigrant activist groups are calling for the mass release of those detained.

Acting deputy director of homeland security Ken Cuccinelli said Tuesday that 693 immigrants in police custody had been identified for release because they were more vulnerable to the virus and its effects. He noted that the ICE has a long history of treating people who cross the border with infectious diseases, but this is an “unprecedented” situation.

“In response to this particular crisis, the ICE has asked its field offices to conduct a more in-depth assessment to consider the release of certain individuals considered to be at higher risk of exposure,” he said. to journalists.

The first round, of which about 160 were released, was made up of people over 60 or pregnant. But then the agency carried out a top-down examination of all those detained and identified hundreds of others from broader categories who could be released – including those with lungs or others. related conditions.

“The ICE continues to reassess all those in detention who constitute vulnerable populations and they have changed practices based on recommendations from the CDC,” said Cuccinelli.

Cuccinelli said that when developing the person to be released, officials also took into account a wide range of other factors, including immigration history, any criminal record, the potential threat to public safety, the potential risk of flight and any risk to national security.

Cuccinelli said that the release of immigrants to the public could increase the risk for the general public, said that the ICE not only gives migrants regular health checks, but also practices cohort – by which those who have been exposed to a symptomatic inmate are cohorted as a group for the duration of the incubation period.

693 is only a fraction of the approximately 34,000 illegal immigrants detained by the ICE in the country, but is one of the many measures that law enforcement takes to protect the public, detainees and law enforcement against the virus.

While left-wing groups and Democrats have called for the release of immigrants because of COVID, it is unlikely that they will be satisfied with a relatively small number. Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., And Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Introduced a bill on Monday that would release “most” of the illegal immigrants in detention.

“Detention centers are like a time bomb – they are seriously threatened by an epidemic of COVID-19, given the tight quarters in which detainees are housed and a population with much higher rates of health problems underlying, “Booker said in a statement. . “We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly disease, which means moving people out of detention centers when they do not pose a risk to public safety.”

In particular, under this bill, released illegal immigrants would not return to detention once the emergency is over, unless it is determined that a person posed a public threat or a risk of flight.

The Trump administration has given no indication that it plans anything other than a limited release of migrants specifically at risk for COVID-19. Those who are released will be offered alternatives to detention, which could include restrictions such as anklets.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said there have been no deaths in custody or among the cases of disease release to date – and stressed that coercive measures against those in the in the country continued illegally, including deportation flights.