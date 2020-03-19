ICE stops most deportation efforts amidst coronavirus

Immigration and customs officials announced on Wednesday that they will temporarily halt deportation efforts coronavirus pandemic, with the exception of those deemed to be at risk for security or subject to a compulsory expulsion order due to criminal history.

The delay is intended to help mitigate the spread of the virus and to encourage people to seek tests and treatments, the ICE said in a statement.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, the ICE will not carry out law enforcement operations in or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, health centers approved and emerging or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary circumstances, “says the agency. “Individuals should not avoid seeking medical care because they fear the application of the civil immigration law.”

The statement added that the agency would seek alternatives to detention, but did not say what could happen to the estimated 37,000 current detainees, according to the Washington Post.

The agency said it would continue critical investigations into the exploitation of children, gangs, drug trafficking, human trafficking and terrorism.

Immigration supporters have urged Ice to release those inmates who may be at greater risk of contracting the virus due to the cramped premises, according to the Post.

As of Tuesday, no detainee has yet tested positive for the virus.

All immigration hearings have also been suspended, except those already detained, according to The Publish.

“The ICE’s top priorities are to promote rescue and public safety activities,” added the statement.