ICU’s New York City Coronavirus Cases Increase to Two, State Aggregate Increases to 22

The Mayor of New York, Bill de Brassio, Coronavirus A New York City resident said on Thursday that both patients were currently in intensive care units and had nothing to do with other reported cases or a history of traveling to areas currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. A few hours later, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the total number of cases in the state had increased to 22, and that Long Island patients had been hospitalized but were not in an intensive care unit.

Kuomo did not immediately disclose details of the new patient, but eight of the 11 new cases reported on Thursday were hospitalized but said to be improving, 50-year-old Westchester County said he had a relationship with men. A male wife, two children, his neighbor, and five others were also included in the 22 cases reported in the state.

Cuomo said none of the eight new patients in Westchester County are currently hospitalized. He later revealed that Long Island patients were residents of Nassau County.

In a series of tweets posted Thursday morning, de Blasio stated that two incidents in New York City involved men in their forties and women in their eighties.

“There are two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City,” the mayor tweeted. “One new patient is a man in his forties and one new patient is a woman in his eighties. Neither patient is associated with travel or any other localized individual diagnosed with COVID-19. “

“Both are currently hospitalized and in an intensive care unit,” he said in a follow-up tweet. “The city sick detective tracks the close contacts of both individuals, ensuring that they are properly quarantined and examined immediately.”

De Blasio said New Yorkers “should, but should not be, vigilant, as the number of cases of transmission to the community is beginning to increase.”

“To stop transmission, we take the same definitive steps in all cases. Isolate and test each suspect case, trace close contact, and isolate and test them as well. . “

He also called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to send more test kits to the city and “approve testing approaches developed by private companies quickly.”

“Our only biggest challenge is the lack of prompt federal action to increase testing capacity. Without it, we can’t overcome this craze,” he tweeted.

The first case in the state involves a 39-year-old health care worker living in Manhattan and traveling to Iran. She was recovering at home and did not require hospitalization. Her husband, who had also experienced possible symptoms, was tested negative.