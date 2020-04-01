Idaho earthquake measured at 6.5 magnitude; the largest state in nearly 40 years

A magnitude of 6.5 earthquake – Idaho’s the largest in nearly 40 years – hit the state Tuesday evening.

The epicenter of the earthquake was outside Stanley, about 80 miles northeast of Boise, according to the US Geological Survey.

Tremor was also felt in Oregon, eastern Washington, Montana and as far north as Canada, reported Boise State public radio.

Utah 5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Salt Lake City, leaves tens of thousands without power

“Stuff was flying everywhere,” said Stanley Mayor Steve Botti, the statesman reported. “I was upstairs and I tried to go down the stairs and I couldn’t because it was shaking too much.”

“Stuff was flying everywhere. I was upstairs and tried to go down the stairs and I couldn’t because it was shaking too much. “ – Mayor Steve Botti, Stanley, Idaho

“At my house, photos flew from the wall and stuff fell, but there was no structural damage,” said Botti, according to the Boise. radio station. “But it was very noisy. It looked like a freight train and very strong tremors. “

According to Idaho Statesman, there have been at least nine aftershocks but no immediate reports of significant damage or injury.

It is the most powerful earthquake since a magnitude of 6.9 struck Borah Peak in 1983, killing two people, according to the statesman. It would also be the second largest in the state’s recorded history if it is not downgraded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The earthquake occurred less than two weeks after a 5.7 magnitude blow in Salt Lake City.

The USGS said more aftershocks are expected to follow in the coming days, according to the Statesman.