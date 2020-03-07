Idaho judge reduced Lori Barrow’s bail to $ 1 million on first appearance

Lori Burrough made her first appearance in Idaho court on Friday Criminal liability After she was arrested last month and expelled from Hawaii.

Vallow’s two children, 7-year-old sJoshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan Missing Since September 2019, they have been faced with two felony escapes and the support of an unsupported child. She has also been charged with resistance or obstruction by police officers, criminal solicitation for committing crimes, and court offenses.

In response to a request for bail from Vallow’s defense team on Friday, the judge reduced it from $ 5 million to $ 1 million and ordered him to always wear an ankle monitor. In response to the To Fox 13.

Barrow is also prohibited from traveling outside Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison or Fremont County.

Lori Burrough in IDAHO prison before the appearance of court on Friday in case of missing child

She fled Idaho in November. Her new fifth husband, Chad Dabel, is the author of an ending religion-themed novel.

Vallow was later asked by authorities, ignoring a January court order to physically send children to Idaho welfare workers or police in Rexburg, Idaho, within five days .

Vallow was expected to be formally charged on Friday.

If she uses bail, Vallow must pay $ 100,000 to secure her release.