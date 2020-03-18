Idris Elba “concerned” that his asthma is causing complications from the coronavirus

Idris Elba admitted he was worried about having asthma and being at higher risk after announcing to the world that he had tested positive coronavirus.

The 47-year-old actor went on Twitter Monday to reveal to his subscribers that he tested positive for COVID-19 after fearful of being exposed to the virus while working. The next day he broadcast live on Twitter, where he takes stock of his health and answered questions from Twitter.

“I suffer from asthma, so I fall into the high category of the most at risk”, he explained. “I have a breathing problem, I’ve had asthma my whole life so … you know, grabbing the crown was definitely not on my bucket list at all.”

Fortunately, the actor says he has no symptoms other than a slight runny nose.

“But even my asthma is OK,” he assured viewers. “I don’t feel any restriction in my breathing or in my lungs.”

Later in the livestream, the “Cats” star admitted that he was worried that his asthma would cause further complications.

“I’m afraid … of having asthma and how it could make things very complicated for me very quickly,” added Elba. “I’m really worried about what’s going on in the world, if I’m being honest. I’m really worried about how we deal with it. I think part of me dealing with this and speaking publicly with you at this subject is part of me to face this concern of how the world is dealing with it. faces it. “

The star added that he had been “moved” by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who came forward and showed “transparency” with their fans. He said it had inspired him to be honest with his subscribers and start an open conversation about how he was doing.

Elsewhere in the livestream, Elba noted that he had received positive comments for his initial video in which he announced that he was positive. However, he admitted that among the positive comments and support he received there were also negative comments, but he noted that he and his wife, Sabrina, “felt it was the right one. thing to do, share what we were going through because we are not alone. “

People note, the star has been very open to living with asthma in the past. In 2013, he had to get off a plane when he found that he was unable to breathe.

“It was the strangest thing that ever happened to me,” Elba said in a radio interview about the incident. “I have asthma, I’ve always had asthma. And as soon as I sat on the plane, I suddenly couldn’t breathe. When asthma hits your lungs, you have l feel like you are in a little water and you have so much air to breathe and it keeps going up. This is what asthma feels … Asthma is one of those things if you have it If you don’t panic for a long time, everything will be fine. But it was really shocking for me. “

The Elbe is one of the many celebrities to contract the new virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.