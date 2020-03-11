If COVID-19 creates an economic crisis, many see recovery as an opportunity for change: Don Pittis

As usual, the worst possible time to figure out what’s going on in an economic upheaval is when you’re in the middle of it.

A sin previous financial disruption, the sudden transition from “everything is fine” to “holding your hat” is a gross surprise not only for ordinary people at home, but for sophisticated market players with loads of data and research at their fingertips – those who you think should have known better.

Barely a few weeks ago, President Donald Trump reassured us that the North American economy would be little affected by the coronavirus. “The market is in great shape,” he said on Tuesday after the first drop in stocks.

Who can you believe?

Suddenly, before COVID-19 even made major breakthroughs in the United States (or Canada), markets were in turmoil, with companies demanding bailouts.

Even for those who prefer Trump’s predictions, it’s hard to know who to believe.

Credible voices invite investors to not moving, because everything will rebound once this new coronavirus fades. Other equally credible voices suggest that we have not seen start of a bear market, triggered by the sudden realization that companies around the world are seriously over-indebted.

Meanwhile, as in the 2008 market crisis, critics of all stripes are calling for hasty action from governments and central banks, asking them to wield a magic wand to resolve the private sector symptoms that have been repeatedly diagnosed – and repeatedly ignored.

President Donald Trump has tried to reassure the world that the coronavirus will not have a significant effect on the United States or its economy. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

But among this diversity of voices, a common thread seems to emerge: a period of crisis can in fact be a time of change.

While Calgary market analyst Martin Pelletier wants Canadian taxpayers to help the oil-producing regions of the country during an incredible period of volatility, speaking on CBC. The flowHe also suggested that government assistance could ultimately be an opportunity to stimulate diversification.

“This is the time that Ottawa needs to intervene with tax incentives for the western provinces, and then, you know, maybe use this stimulus not only to try to … slow the impact of this oil crisis, but, you know, help diversify and maximize your dollars you spend, “he said.

If stimulus packages are needed, Finance Minister Bill Morneau will certainly reflect on the lessons learned from the last big market crisis caused by the reckless investments of giant banks in a subprime mortgage bubble in the United States and the insurance policies that supported them.

Since the Great Recession, a huge taxpayer rescue and a sharp drop in interest rates have rocketed the stock markets, as companies borrowed money from the bond market to buy their own stocks, creating a new bubble which has largely benefited the wealthy.

Critics have suggested that such a bubble could have been avoided if the documents had instead been introduced through consumers, who would have circulated money in the economy from below.

Victims of cheap loans

For those who anticipate a long bear market rather than a quick rebound, this is the end of this stock auction process they fear, where “high asset prices have started to fall where fundamentals suggest that they should trade “, like Mohamed El-Erian, suggested this week the chief economic adviser of the financial giant Allianz.

The energy sector is also today the victim of cheap past loans.

A drop in demand for oil, combined with an oversupply, means that lenders are suddenly less willing to risk their money, especially on small American shale producers who need it to continue drilling and pumping.

This week’s decision by Saudi Arabia turns on its taps, rather than restricting supply, looks like a special case. But it can actually be part of a model.

Now, especially with Saudi Aramco as a publicly traded company, the Saudis may want to keep oil in circulation until it damages competition enough to allow it to reap the benefits of a price rebound.

If the Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, needs to bail out the economy, he will have to make choices about who receives taxpayers’ money. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

If that’s the case, it’s pretty clear that oil will rebound, as it did after the oil price crash of 2014. But if global demand for oil starts to decline in the long run, as some predict, like a bouncing ball, each bounce will not be as high.

The federal government is ready to announce a spending plan for this latest crisis which will include giving money to workers fired from work due to COVID-19 and its economic fallout.

Cyclical or structural

Many market observers, including Andrey Pavlov, risk management expert at Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University, suggest the best way to help an already struggling Alberta economy is to invest more to get crude oil from the tar sands to world markets, which will allow it to go hand in hand with Saudi Arabia.

Others, including Dan Woynillowicz, deputy director of Clean Energy Canada, say this is an opportunity to stimulate the economies of Alberta and Saskatchewan by encouraging change at the same time.

It may be a message that many in the oil and gas industry don’t want to hear – but it’s not new.

Woynillowicz points to a first-rate billboard created a decade ago by Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach, who ultimately declared that the province’s dependence on energy an accident waiting to happen – something that turned out to be true in 2014 and still does today.

Rather than a simple cyclical oscillation, there is growing evidence that climate change means there will be a structural decline in the demand for fossil fuels.

“This requires a fundamental overhaul of the Alberta economy,” said Woynillowicz.

And while there will undoubtedly be another rebound in crude prices for companies that survive the price war waged by Saudi Arabia, any injection of taxpayer money could always be more usefully directed towards an energy transition low carbon.

Follow Don on Twitter @don_pittis