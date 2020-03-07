IIHF Cancels World Women’s Hockey Championship: AP

The Canadian women’s world hockey championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The President of the International Ice Hockey Federation, René Fasel, told the Associated Press that the decision was made by conference call on Saturday. The two-week tournament was scheduled to open on March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

Fasel said concerns have been expressed about the health of players and fans participating in the tournament in light of the global spread of the virus. Hockey Canada was informing its officials and partners of the cancellation.

It is the second time that the female world has been canceled. The 2003 Beijing tournament has been canceled due to the SARS epidemic in China.

The host Canada was to be joined in the competition by the United States, Finland, Russia, Switzerland, Japan, Germany, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Hungary.

The IIHF had already canceled six tournaments in March and April due to a coronavirus.

