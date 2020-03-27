Ilhan Omar calls for “national lockdown” due to COVID-19 epidemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Resp. Ilhan Omar Thursday called for the Trump administration to issue a “national lockdown” in response to reports that the United States rule the world in confirmed coronavirus case.

She also suggested that the country does not have a “functioning health care system”.

“Let’s add this to the list of things we shouldn’t be leading the world into,” Minnesota The Democrat tweeted.

She wrote that the Trump administration “desperately needs” to act.

The United States surpassed China and Italy in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with more than 82,000 of them, according to figures compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. This total represents more than 14% of coronavirus infections worldwide.

New York State alone – with nearly 40,000 cases – has had more infections than all countries except the United States, China, Italy, Spain and Germany.

However, some analysts have questioned Chinese statistics. Foreign analyst Gordon Chang told Fox News: “For China, the truth has always been a victim.”

Coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 520,000 on Thursday, nearly double in a week.

Omar has made a number of controversial statements amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday she called to release detainees from immigration and customs (ICE) held on bail, as well as for takeover of private hospitals. Her too drew criticism for detonating Ivanka Trump last week when the president’s daughter shared a family-oriented tweet promoting social isolation in the midst of the epidemic.

And Omar sent letters to House leadership and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security asking for a deportation freeze and more federal funding for refugees and migrants in the midst of the pandemic.

Omar, a Somali refugee and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, is serving her first term.

She faces a 2020 challenge for her seat at the house of the Republican candidate Dalia al-Aqidi, who fled Saddam Hussein’s Iraq before settling in the United States in the 1980s.

Morgan Phillips of Fox News contributed to this report.