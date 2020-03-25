Ilhan Omar calls for release of ICE detainees and ‘bail persons’ amid coronavirus epidemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Called for Tuesday release of ICE detainees and others coronavirus pandemic bubbling over the United States.

She made the call on Twitter, also calling for “a moratorium on the imprisonment of people at low risk to others” and the placement of more medical workers in prisons and jails.

“Incarcerated individuals also deserve our humanity,” she wrote.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday that it is hold suspension at Bergen County Prison in New Jersey after a 31-year-old Mexican inmate tested positive for COVID-19 there.

“The individual has been quarantined and is receiving care,” said ICE.

And the Federal Bureau of Prisons has already temporarily suspended visits to all of its facilities due to the epidemic.

The first federal inmate to test positive for the virus takes place in New York, where dozens of other prisoners have also tested positive for the virus, reported Fox News. And the lead coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force response on Tuesday warned people who recently visited the Big Apple to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

In addition to his tweet, Omar also sent a letter to the House leadership on Tuesday calling for hundreds of millions of dollars in spending to protect refugees and asylum seekers as part of new legislation to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In the letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And to the Republican leader of the House, Kevin McCarthy, of California, Omar requested $ 350 million from the State Department for Migration and L aid to refugees and $ 462 million to the Department of Health and Human Affairs. Services (HHS) marked for assistance to refugees and new arrivals.

“Now is the time to be careful not to turn our backs on those we have promised to welcome,” she wrote.

She had sent another letter Friday, the acting secretary of homeland security, Chad Wolf, called for a deportation freeze and to suspend the enforcement of immigration law in the United States.