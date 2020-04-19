Ilhan Omar Introduces Legislation to Cancel Rent and Mortgage Payments During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Introduced Legislation Friday to Cancel Americans’ Rent and Mortgage Payments Coronavirus pandemic.

The option would be available to all Americans, regardless of income or employment status. It would also create a fund for homeowners and mortgage holders to cover losses from canceled payments.

Other progressive members of the so-called “squad” of House Democrats supported the bill, including representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, Rashida Tlaib from Michigan and Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts. However, that would go against the calls of some Conservative legislators to limit spending; The recent phase 3 congressional stimulus bill was valued at about $ 2 trillion.

“The coronavirus crisis is more than just a public health crisis, it is an economic crisis. Minnesotans are losing jobs, cutting their hours and struggling to put food on the table, “Omar said in a statement. “We must take important steps to protect the health and economic security of the most vulnerable, including the millions of Americans currently threatened by housing instability and homelessness.”

She added, “Congress has a responsibility to intervene to stabilize both local communities and the housing market in this time of uncertainty and crisis. In 2008, we bailed out Wall Street. This time, it is time to bail out the suffering American people. “

The federal government announced Thursday that 5.2 million more Americans had applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total to about 22 million out of a workforce of 159 million – which is by far the worst period of job loss in the United States ever. The losses resulted in approximately one in seven workers.

The rent and mortgage cancellation law would be a complete payment remission plan, without accumulating debt for tenants or landlords and without negatively impacting their credit rating or rental history, said Omar.

It would also create an optional fund to finance the purchase of private rental properties by non-profit organizations, public housing authorities, cooperatives, community land trusts and state or local governments in order to provide housing. affordable.

Omar also called for a halt to “all” deportations during the pandemic after the Minister of Health in Guatemala complained that many of the COVID-19 cases in his country could be attributed to migrants returning from the United States. United.

The Minister of Health of Guatemala called the United States “Wuhan of the Americas,” referring to the city of China where the virus is believed to originate.

Omar also asked that the congressional coronavirus relief program include so-called “mixed status” families, which would include non-citizens. “It is absurd and cruel that a mixed taxpayer status [sic] a couple or family could be excluded from this assistance, “said Omar at the time.

