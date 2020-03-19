Ilhan Omar praises Trump’s “ incredible ” response to the coronavirus pandemic

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar unexpectedly welcomed President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday night, saying it was “incredible and the right answer at this critical time”.

Omar, normally a staunch critic of the White House who has repeatedly drawn the President’s wrath, went on to quote Massachusetts’s democratic representative Ayanna Pressley, saying that “unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership” – and, added Omar, “we let’s see in our country right now. “

“Finally, we must never let politics hinder good politics,” Omar concluded. “This is a good start and I hope others will be part of a united front to lobby for good policies that will help us overcome the economic anxiety the country is currently experiencing.”

Omar responded to a message from Lee Fang of The Intercept, who said, “Trump is suspending mortgage foreclosures, demanding cash payments from the Americans, now invoking the Defense Production Act to force private companies to produce the necessary supplies. anyone who has reported on any economic policy in the Obama years. “

His praise for the president was matched this week by other Democrats and leftist commentators. New York. Gov Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday told reporters, “His team is on it. They were reactive. … I want to say thank you. “And, Dana Bash from CNN asserted that Trump’s new tone on the coronavirus makes him the “kind of leader people need.”

Trump invoked rarely-used emergency powers on Wednesday to assemble critical medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump harnessed his authority under the 70-year defense production law on Wednesday to give the government more power to run production by private companies and try to overcome shortages of masks, fans, and others. supplies.

TWO POSITIVE CONGRESS TESTS FOR CORONAVIRUS

Describing himself as a “war president” fighting an invisible enemy, the president also signed an aid plan – which the Senate approved on Wednesday earlier – which will guarantee sick leave to workers who fall ill.

The Canada-US border, the longest in the world, has been effectively closed, except for essential trade and travel, while the administration has pushed ahead with its plan to send relief checks to millions of Americans.

Trump has said he will expand the country’s diagnostic testing capacity and deploy a Navy hospital ship in New York, which is quickly becoming the epicenter of the pandemic, and another such ship on the West Coast. And the Housing and Urban Development Department will suspend foreclosures and evictions until April to help the growing number of Americans who are at risk of losing their jobs and running out of rent and mortgage payments.

TRUMP SIGNS NEW CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE LAW – WHAT IS IT?

But while Trump was making efforts to help the economy, the markets fell. While journalists questioned the White House to find out if the term “Chinese virus” is racist, or if an unnamed White House staff member actually used the term “kung flu” has disappeared: thousands of jobs and almost all of the gains the Dow Jones Industrial Average has made since Trump came to power.

The administration’s announcements came during a day of rapid development in the capital, its empty streets contrasting with the whirlwind of activity inside the great spaces of the White House and the Capitol.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a second coronavirus response bill, which Trump signed on Wednesday evening. The vote was an unbalanced 90-8 despite concerns from many Republicans about a temporary mandate from a new employer to grant sick leave to workers who obtain COVID-19. The measure also aims to make the tests virus-free.

Meanwhile, the administration has advanced its vast economic bailout package, which offers $ 500 million in checks to millions of Americans, the first checks to arrive on April 6 if Congress approves.

The White House has urged hospitals to cancel all elective surgeries to reduce the risk of being overwhelmed by the cases. The President emphasized why a number of celebrities, such as professional basketball players, seem to have easier access to diagnostic tests than ordinary citizens.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“It may be the story of life,” said Trump. “I’ve heard that it happens from time to time.”

Trump has rejected a suggestion from his own Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the nation could face unemployment at least 20% in the short term.

It’s a “worst case scenario,” said Trump. “We are not far from it.”

The government has told Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people and the elderly from staying home while sharp reminders have been given to millennials to follow directions and avoid social gatherings. Trump compared the effort to measures taken during World War II and said it would take a national “sacrifice”.

“It’s a war,” he said. “I consider him, in a sense, a war president. It is a very difficult situation. “

The White House has had several health crises linked to the coronavirus, the president himself being exposed to at least three people who were then tested positive. National Republican Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday that she had tested negative for the virus. McDaniel, who met with the Senate president and Republicans last week, had previously been exposed to a person who tested positive.

Chad Pergram and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.