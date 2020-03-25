Ilhan Omar says coronavirus epidemic calls for “radical” takeover of private hospitals

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Resp. American Ilhan Omar Tuesday night suggested that what she admitted might be a “radical idea” to help coronavirus trigger.

“All private hospitals should be made public for the duration of the virus,” the Minnesota Democrat wrote on Twitter.

She said a government takeover could help address “some of the pressures our health care system faces.”

Omar did not provide any details on how the takeover of private property would be carried out, but social media critics quickly reacted that Omar’s plan looked like communism.

“Here’s another radical idea,” wrote a Twitter commentator. “Let’s say that communism is not working and that it caused the #ChineseVirus.”

“So can you drop them on the ground?” another wrote.

“Spoken like a real Castroite,” a third commented.

Omar gave his presidential approval to Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist from Vermont who criticized past statements in the support of the late Fidel CastroCommunist regime of Cuba, as well as that of Daniel Ortega socialist regime in Nicaragua.

Sanders and Omar have both spoken out in favor of student debt relief and Medicare for All, proposals that critics have mocked as gifts for which taxpayers would foot the bill.

At Sanders campaign rallies, Omar called for a “mass movement of the working class“to defeat President Trump and” Western imperialism “.

Seizing the private property of citizens is a characteristic of many communist and socialist governments.

About a year ago, the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, another Democrat, presented the idea of ​​a municipal government. seize certain buildings of the owners in a proposition that critics made fun of “straight communism”.

“My first reaction was: is it communist Cuba?” National Assembly member Nicole Malliotakis, who ran against De Blasio in the 2017 mayoral race, and who is running for Congress, told Fox News at the time. “I can say that as a daughter of Cuban refugees who fled Castro’s Cuba in 1959, this is what happened to her family, she had her house brought back, my grandfather had her station picked up -service.

“It’s extreme even for the mayor of Blasio,” she added, “because we know he has socialist leanings, but it’s communism and I think it’s very scary for people who love America and democracy. “

Earlier Tuesday, Omar called for release ICE detainees and other prisoners in the middle of the pandemic. De Blasio later said that New York City Rikers Island Prison would release 300 detainees.