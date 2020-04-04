Ilhan Omar says Trump’s response to coronavirus could cost “hundreds of thousands” of lives

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Resp. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., argued that President Trump could cost “hundreds of thousands of lives” thanks to his administration’s “completely failed” response Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think with each passing day it becomes more and more clear how completely this administration has failed the American people,” said Omar Dean Obeidallah, host of Sirius XM, in the Thursday edition of his show. radio.

“When you have the richest country in the world and we have all kinds of advantages, even thousands, but hundreds of thousands of people could die because of their mismanagement and their inability to be very frank with people, it’s pretty devastating. As you have just pointed out, for weeks this president downplayed this crisis, “she added.

Omar described Trump as incapable of playing “the role” of a leader in a country facing a pandemic, saying: “I would say that the level of incompetence and the narcissism that drives him must constantly focus on what his survey numbers are, what the notes seem like, who is nice to him and who is not, is completely awful. I mean, we want him to be careful, lead, be honest, and don’t be not so focused on pointing fingers and just doing your job. “

His comments came in the midst of an ongoing debate about how President Trump has handled the crisis. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Also proposed legislation that would grant Congress subpoena power to investigate the administration’s response.

On Thursday, the president chastised “partisan investigations” in an apparent jab to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, who had announced a committee to oversee the response to the coronavirus.

“I want to remind everyone here in the capital of our country, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics, endless partisan inquiries. Here we are again. They have already done damage extraordinary to our country in recent years, “said Trump. said.

Omar has both rented and criticized certain aspects of President Trump’s response to the crisis. For example, she said it was “unbelievable” for Trump to demand relief such as mortgage foreclosures and cash payments for Americans.

She also said, however, that one of the administration’s press conferences was “disturbing to watch”.

“It’s not just the lies and the pirouettes that bother, but the millions of people who watch this and actually believe this crazy thing. It’s like watching a train accident happen and not knowing what to do” , she explained. said.

