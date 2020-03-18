Ilhan Omar slammed the door to respond to Ivanka Trump’s “Family Together” tweet

representative Ilhan Omar drew a torrent of negative responses on social media on Thursday after reacting to a pro-family Twitter message by Ivanka Trump.

The post of the president’s daughter called for families to make the most of their time at home together during the coronavirus epidemic, suggesting that they have a “stay camp” with sandwiches and other treats.

“A fun activity that also brings the family together for a meal!” wrote Trump, 38. The message included a past photo of Trump with two of his three children and those of her husband Jared Kushner.

Trump then invited his 8.1 million Twitter followers to share their own ideas using the hashtag #TogetherApart.

“It won’t ease the fear and the pain,” Trump wrote in another tweet, “but it can bring joy.” Let us come together as a community and share ideas on how to entertain our children (and each other) and create positive memories in an otherwise scary time. “

But Omar used Trump’s post to make a political update on President Trump’s policies on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Thinking of all the families forcibly separated by your father’s policies today,” wrote Omar.

Then, mocking Trump’s tweet, Omar invited the first girl to “Share your ideas on how you plan to unite them.”

The Minnesota Democrat’s response elicited many critical reactions, many suggesting that Omar’s recent divorce and the subsequent remarriage – to a man she would have had an extramarital affair – prevented her from criticizing another woman’s comments about the family.

“Why do you need to be so hateful?” a respondent asked Omar. “Ivanka shared a simple family suggestion and you had to be mean and mean. Not something a true leader would do. Terrible. I pray that this country will heal in every way. You should try it. “

“They separated when they decided to break the law”, another wrote, referring to the families of illegal immigrants at the border. “They MUST come here LEGALLY.”

“Now? During the crisis? Free immigration now?” another wrote. “Open borders? You have again shown your opportunistic political virtue, your lack of patriotism and your blatant hypocrisy. “

Certainly, other commentators have joined Omar to attack Ivanka Trump.

“Cool Ivanka tent,” we wrote. “I hope you thanked one of your servants who set it up for you.”

“Cool privilege on display,” another wrote.

The first daughter also drew support.

“Many don’t realize how amazing you are”, one commenter wrote. “You do a good job by keeping everyone calm. We appreciate your fam. “