Ill, low-paid staff fueled the coronavirus pandemic in Seattle area seniors’ care centers

Minimum wage staff who worked during their illness in several long-term care facilities contributed to coronavirus pandemic among vulnerable seniors Seattle region, federal health officials said on Wednesday.

At least 30 of Washington more than 50 state deaths have been linked to Life Care Center in Kirkland. A report released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided the most detailed account to date of what led to the epidemic.

Public health officials who have investigated long-term care facilities in the area have found that facilities do not have personal protective equipment or other items such as hand sanitizers. alcohol.

They also said that nursing homes in the area were vulnerable because staff members worked with symptoms, worked in more than one facility, and sometimes did not know or follow the eye protection recommendations. or caution when in close contact with sick patients.

Nursing home managers also took a long time to think that the symptoms could be caused by the coronavirus and had to face problems with limited testing capacity, the report said.

Life Care Officers did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on the findings. Since the start of the epidemic, facility officials have said that they have not done enough testing for residents and that staff have not been tested.

About 57% of the patients in the retirement home were hospitalized after being infected. Of these, more than one in four died. No staff member has died.

“The results of this report suggest that once COVID-19 has been introduced into a long-term care facility, it may lead to high attack rates among residents, staff and visitors,” said The report. “In the context of the rapidly escalating epidemics of COVID-19 in much of the United States, it is essential that long-term care facilities take active measures to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 . “

Infected staff included people working in physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and nursing assistants.

Researchers who have studied workers in nursing homes say that jobs are low paid and that many earn minimum wages. Many employees are not paid when they are sick, they said.

“It’s very common for them to have two jobs to make ends meet, especially if they have families,” said Charlene Harrington of the University of California San Francisco.

Harrington said his research shows that large, for-profit nursing home chains such as Life Care have the lowest staffing levels of any ownership group.

David Grabowski of Harvard Medical School said that nursing home workers often leave for retail and restaurant jobs.

“We are going to see many epidemics like the one we saw in Kirkland,” he said. “These are the first lines to contain the virus.”

