Illinois confirms fifth case of male coronavirus traveling to Italy

Posted by — March 5, 2020 in Health Leave a reply

Illinois health officials confirm fifth state case Coronavirus He lives in Cook County, 20s, who traveled to Italy before returning to the United States via Chicago O’Hare Airport. At a press conference on Thursday, authorities said the man was currently hospitalized in isolation at Rush University Medical Center, and samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

Two previously confirmed patients have recovered, but the third and fourth cases involving husbands and wives in their 70s continue to recover at home. Her husband has recently traveled to a state with a community infection of the virus, but authorities have not yet determined whether she obtained COVID-19 during the trip or after returning to Illinois.

Click here for full coverage of Coronaville

“Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a press release. “Public health officials anticipate additional cases and will continue to take robust measures to contain the virus and prepare for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general population of Illinois is It remains low, but encourages the general public to pay close attention to the usual precautions to be taken during the flu season. “

You May Also Like

Tennessee confirms first case of coronavirus: authorities

Tennessee confirms first case of coronavirus: authorities

LA County declares coronavirus emergency in new case

Coronavirus reaches New Jersey, state confirms first putative positive case of new virus

New Hampshire man ignores advice to stay home before testing for coronavirus positive, raises self-quarantine issue

Coronavirus has been mutated at least once and a second strain has been detected: Study

Differences between coronavirus and flu: symptoms to watch out for

Managing the growing number of coronavirus-related anxiety

About the Author: Maelie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *