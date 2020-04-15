Illinois Dem Governor and China in secret talks for masks and gloves: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

The governor of Illinois is engaged in secret talks with China to get masks and gloves for state medical workers coronavirushoping to avoid scrutiny by the Trump administration, reports said.

Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker is concerned that federal officials will seize the items for a stock that would serve the 50 states, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

News of the potential deal came on the same day that President Trump announced that the United States would stop funding the World Health Organization on “China-centric” policies such as Trump’s opposition to China’s travel ban, which the president attributes to the slowdown in the arrival of the coronavirus in the United States.

Illinois recently spent $ 174 million on purchases related to the virus, including masks, gloves, gowns, glasses and a hand sanitizer, according to the Sun-Times report.

The list also included two invoices of $ 888,275 each to FedEx Trade Networks Transport for charter flights to Shanghai, but the governor’s press secretary did not provide details on the flights, reports the Sun-Times.

“The governor has clearly described the challenges this administration has faced as we work tirelessly to purchase PPE. [personal protective equipment] for our health care workers and our first responders, “said Jordan Abudayyeh, press secretary, in a statement.

“The supply chain has been compared to the Wild West, and once you’ve bought supplies, making sure they get to the state is another Herculean feat. These flights carry millions of masks and gloves that our workers need. They are expected to land in Illinois in the coming weeks and the state is working to ensure that these essential supplies are protected and ready for distribution throughout the state. “

President Trump has already said that each state is responsible for procuring medical supplies for itself, with the federal government “here to help” if necessary.

“They have to get this equipment themselves,” Trump said on March 24 to Bill Hemmer of Fox News. “If they don’t have it – like with [New York] Governor [Andrew] Cuomo – he was fortunate enough to order 16,000 fans … two years ago and he refused – now he can’t blame us, but we’re here to help them. “

Pritzker, like other Democrats, has been a staunch critic of Trump, tell Vanity Fair magazine earlier this month that “the President’s White House failures have caused more illness and more deaths across the country.”

Pritzker said at a press conference on Tuesday that Illinois is “bending the curve” in its fight against the virus, saying it is starting to take longer for the state to double its number of confirmed cases, according to Chicago FOX 32.

“To be clear, there is nothing wrong with about twice as many people with this virus, or worse, dying, no matter how long the increase,” said Pritzker. “But we will not get to zero cases overnight. The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in each measure is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration in the transmission of the virus. We are actually curbing the curve. “

Also on Tuesday, Pritzker also said he is in talks with other Midwestern governors about the possibility of forming an alliance to reopen their economies – similar to the deals made by governors on the Pacific coast and in the north. -is from Chicago. WMAQ-TV reported.

“The governors I have spoken with have been very, frankly, very positive about this idea,” said Pritzker. “They have all thought of it individually for their states, and understand that speaking in a common voice could be a positive element. Get moving.”

The extent of the governors’ autonomy has been a subject of debate between them and President Trump, the president said on Monday that he had “total authority” over the reopening of the US economy.

But governors and other lawmakers retaliated, accusing Trump of acting like a “king.”

“We have no king in this country,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday. “We did not want a king, so we have a constitution and we elect a president.”

But Trump responded to Cuomo, accusing the Democrat of wanting to control his state only when it suits him.

“Cuomo calls daily, even hourly, begging for everything, which should be primarily the responsibility of the state, like new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc.,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I did everything for him and for everyone else, and now he seems to want independence! It won’t happen!”

