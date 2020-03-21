Illinois Governor Pritzker Denounces “Deeply Anti-American” and “Racist Speech” on Coronavirus

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker appeared to be implicitly criticizing President Trump at a briefing on coronaviruses in Chicago on Saturday.

Pritzker, a Democrat, described his next “stay at home” order for the Land of Lincoln and concluded with sharp criticism of some of the speeches used to describe the coronavirus.

He qualified the characterization according to which the coronavirus is “linked to” a particular ethnicity “deeply anti-American”.

“Let us remember that this virus is not linked to any specific ethnic group or race,” said Pritzker.

“People of all demographics, all races, all ethnicities, all genders or all walks of life have been infected. Suggesting or engaging in racist speech or deed is one of the the most deeply anti-American things I can think of, “he said.

“The current crisis should bring us all back to how connected we all are. We can choose how we want to get out on the other side – choose to be one Illinois.”

Pritzker didn’t mention Trump by name, but the president was widely lambasted by his critics who disagree with his nickname “Chinese virus”.

In response to a question from an ABC News reporter earlier this week, the president said the term was not racist.

“[The virus] comes from China. This is why – I want to be precise, “he said, adding that a Chinese official wrongly claimed that the US military had a role to play in the spread of the virus.

“It can’t happen. It’s not going to happen. Not while I’m president; it’s from China.”

Trump’s Democrat opponent in 2016, Hillary Clinton, said on Twitter last week that he was using “racist rhetoric” to “distract from his failures to take the coronavirus very early on.”

Illinois currently has 753 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to FOX 32 in Chicago.