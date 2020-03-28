“I’m Debt Phobic”: Small Business Owners Are Not In Love With Federal Emergency Loans

Canadian small business owners listened carefully to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance Bill Morneau on Friday as they announced federal plans to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 financial crisis .

Many were encouraged by the new 75 per cent wage subsidy. Others were disappointed to learn that much of the help for them comes in the form of loans.

“It’s not something I want to do. I’m already in debt as a small business,” said Jason Komendat, owner of Retro Rides, a bicycle store in downtown Ottawa.

The new Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA), a program that will provide small businesses with interest-free loans of up to $ 40,000, is not the best way to help small businesses survive, say Komendat and d ‘other.

The CEBA program will provide up to $ 25 billion in loans to be administered through Canadian banks, although the banks have not yet specified how it will work.

The loans are guaranteed and funded by the government and are intended to help small businesses pay rent and other costs.

More details are to come on the program. In addition to making interest-free loans for the first year, the government will give 25% of a loan, up to $ 10,000, to those who pay it off on time.

With bike shops considered an essential service in Ontario, the Komendat store is open, but sales are down dramatically.

Komendat does not know how he will be able to pay such a loan.

With bike shops considered an essential service in Ontario, his store is open, but sales are down dramatically.

He runs the solo store, open only four hours a day for what should be his peak season. Its huge summer inventory of bikes and parts collects dust, and business could be slow for months.

A bicycle touring company that shares store space could move, which would mean that Komendat’s rent would double and that he might have to take out the CEBA loan.

“I’m not even covering, not even close to covering expenses right now.”

Why even interest-free debt can be a bad deal

Experts say that for some companies, even interest-free debt like a CEBA loan can be a big problem when sales slow down or disappear altogether.

“A loan can help them cover some fixed costs, like rent, but it won’t make up for the loss of income,” said Werner Antweiler, professor at the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

“If you produce non-durable goods, let’s say you are a restaurant,” says Antweiler. Customers don’t come back more often and don’t spend more to make up for their absence when a business reopens.

“They will hopefully return, and this lost business is not recoverable.”

It is not only restaurants facing this problem.

The Vancouver Jump Gymnastics, which teaches kids movement skills, sport coordination and flexibility, has temporarily laid off 25 workers and closed its two locations, said owner Jennifer Hood.

The Vancouver Jump Gymnastics, which teaches kids movement skills, sport coordination and flexibility, has temporarily laid off 25 workers and closed its two locations, said owner Jennifer Hood.

“Suppose we are closed for four months. We will never have the opportunity to make up for that income,” said Hood.

When Hood reopens, she predicts that customers will only come back gradually.

“So we’re going to be operating at a loss for a long time,” said Hood. “So we expect that we can magically pay off a loan that I come from, I don’t see it as viable.”

It is not only the practical concern of repayment that will prevent some small businesses from taking out the government’s CEBA loan.

“Getting a loan goes against the way they philosophically think about running their business,” said Eric Morse of Ivey Business School at Western University.

I am debt phobic and do not want to overload our future with the panic of the present. – Wendy Friedman, owner of a small business

Wendy Friedman of Halifax is an entrepreneur who does not like borrowing for her business.

She has a clothing store called Biscuit General Store and a house and gift shop called The Independent Mercantile. Pushing the problem down the road is not the answer for her.

“I am phobic about debt and I don’t want to overload our future with the panic of the present.”

Wendy Friedman in her Halifax home and gift shop, The Independent Mercantile.

What Kinds of Businesses CEBA Loans Could Help

Morse believes CEBA loans will work for some companies, especially those that are already well capitalized.

“These startups that used other people’s money,” said Morse, “they think, ‘Well, it’s a little more debt. You know, it’s great. I’m happy to accept it. I either go big or go bankrupt anyway. They’re happy to see a little bit of extra help. ”

Antweiler of the University of British Columbia said that some manufacturers could also benefit from an interest-free loan of $ 40,000 to cover their expenses during their shutdown.

“For example, if a company makes something that will experience delayed demand, due to the COVID situation,” said Antweiler, “it will be able to offset much of the pent-up demand at a later time while people will buy these goods. “

Even Komendat recognizes that a loan could help him to some extent.

“So let’s say I’m borrowing that $ 40,000, and I can pay off the debt I have right now and I’m paying interest on. It will certainly be useful for me. But it will not be enough for me to stay alive throughout this situation. Probably not. ”

“The backbone of the Canadian economy”

Finance Minister Morneau said on Friday that the CEBA loan program is designed to support “local restaurants, local cafes, small travel agencies, hair and hair salons and the many other small businesses that make up the backbone of the Canadian economy. ”

Although Morse thinks all of the government’s small business is good news, he is concerned that the loans won’t work for many small businesses on the main street.

“We are still going to see a large number of businesses disappear,” he said. “I just think it’s a travesty for our economy and for a lot of the hard-working people there.”

Morse said there are other ways to use the money to help.

A full or partial rent subsidy that businesses do not have to repay could be one way, he said.

Grants for small businesses?

Another option could be grants.

Finland has a subsidy program for small businesses affected by COVID-19, as has Scotland.

Scotland’s small business grant program builds on loans and tax breaks and is worth it £ 1 billion, about C $ 1.75 billion.

Hood started jumping gymnastics 11 years ago.

A subsidy program could be linked to innovation or the creation of new jobs, Hood said. She wrote an open letter to the government about the idea with another entrepreneur.

“I think there is a way for a lot of entrepreneurs in this country to really take advantage of this, and we would actually be ahead rather than behind.”

You know, to me as a business owner, and I work in my business, it’s a real loss, and it would be nice if they actually had some sort of grant or something that they would offer to small companies rather than just offering us more debt. – Jason Komendat, owner of a bicycle shop

Komendat does not understand why large companies can get bailouts that are not paid back, and workers receive wage subsidies while small companies get loans.

“You know, for me as a business owner, and I work in my business, it’s a real loss, and it would be nice if they actually had some sort of grant or something that they would offer to small businesses rather than just offering us more. Debt. ”