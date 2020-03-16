Immigrants seeking naturalization will not be punished if they test for coronavirus, USCIS announces

Immigrants who are tested or treated for the coronavirus will not be penalized when applying for citizenship under a public office rule restricting green cards for those using taxpayer funded services.

In a statement, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services said they encourage anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to seek treatment.

“Such preventive treatment or services will not affect any stranger in the context of a future public office analysis,” the agency said.

“To address the possibility that some foreigners affected by COVID-19 may hesitate to seek necessary medical treatment or prevention services, the USCIS will not consider screening, treatment, or preventive care (including vaccines, if a vaccine becomes available) linked to COVID-19 in the context of a decision to prohibit territory on public charges “, the agency continued.

The public office rule came into effect last week after short Supreme in January allowed the Trump administration to apply it.

The rule essentially restricts immigrants entering the United States if the government believes they will be dependent on public assistance such as social assistance or health care and housing benefits. The lower federal courts had prevented the rule from being applied before the High Court’s decision.

Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Assistant Secretary to the Department of Homeland Security, assured lawmakers last week in a closed-door meeting that immigrants seeking coronavirus testing or treatment would not be penalized.

Several Democratic lawmakers have welcomed the USCIS announcement.

Representative Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, called it “an important first step,” said Roll call QC.

“COVID-19 does not distinguish between rich and poor or immigrants and citizens – therefore, we must fill all the gaps in our health care system so that everyone has the same access to care right now “, he said in a statement.

Representative Norma Torres, D-Calif., Opposed to the rule of public office, also congratulated the agency.

“I see this as a signal from the USCIS that they recognize that American lives are potentially at risk as a result of this public office rule,” said Torres. “We need to encourage people to come forward. I want to make sure that everyone in the household who may have been in contact with someone who has been infected with a coronavirus can get tested and receive treatment.”