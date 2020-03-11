In 2003, Canada failed the pandemic test. Here is what we have learned since

This is the moment Canada has been preparing for 17 years – a chance to pass the pandemic test that this country failed in the 2003 SARS epidemic, and to discover through our response to the COVID epidemic. -19 how much we’ve learned from our mistakes.

These mistakes had tragic and deadly consequences. They also exposed systemic flaws in the way Canada’s health care system is coping with a rapidly evolving viral outbreak.

Outside of Asia, Canada has been the country hardest hit by SARS: more than 400 probable cases and 44 deaths, mostly in and around Toronto. Thousands more have been forced to isolate themselves at home.

At the time, Ontario did not even have a pandemic influenza plan. There was virtually no cooperation between the federal and provincial governments. There was neither the Public Health Agency of Canada nor the Chief Public Health Officer at the federal level.

On Wednesday April 2, 2003, a recovery room nurse, Maria Tanta, an employee of the Toronto General Hospital, had her temperature checked by Callie Dunne, a health and safety nurse at the downtown hospital. (J.P. Moczulski / Canadian Press)

A “broken” public health system

Far too many health workers have been exposed to the SARS coronavirus; 100 fell ill and three died. There were not enough microbiologists to perform the required tests. The provincial government’s communications plan was almost inconsistent – not enough Canadians were told what they needed to know, when they needed to know it.

The conclusion of the SARS Commission, launched by the Ontario government and chaired by Justice Archie Campbell, was about as overwhelming as it could have been:

“The public health system has been broken, neglected, inadequate and dysfunctional,” said the final report, released in 2007. “It was unprepared, fragmented, uncoordinated. It lacked adequate resources, was depleted over professionally and was generally unable to fulfill his mandate. “

The recommendations from this report, and one made for the federal government, have led to key reforms, including the creation of a public health agency at the federal level to lead the coordination of treatment and containment.

“Almost every one of these gaps has been filled”

In 2002 Tony Dean (now a senator) was appointed Secretary to the Cabinet of Ontario and Clerk of the Executive Council, making him responsible for leading and coordinating the provincial government’s response to SARS. Today, Senator Dean remembers that it was a time when experts and officials “wandered in the dark”.

Official communications were contradictory, he said, and the authorities lacked the capacity to follow up on the cases. Hospitals were unprepared, lacking both the proper equipment and some experience with irregular viruses like SARS.

“Fast forward to today,” he said, “and almost all of these gaps have been filled, including governance and that [is] in charge.”

The SARS epidemic has taken Canada flat, despite countless warnings that Canada’s approach to public health needs to change to deal with rapidly evolving viruses.

Ignored Warnings

As a result, said the final report of the National Advisory Committee on SARS and Public Health, chaired by Dr. David Naylor, the SARS epidemic has left politicians and public health officials with a long list of lessons learned – because so many previous lessons had been overlooked.

In 1993, after HIV became a major public health threat, a Health Canada task force called on the federal government to strengthen its public health infrastructure and create “a national strategy for surveillance and infection control emerging and resurgent ”.

Nurses wear SARS protective masks when speaking in front of a Toronto hospital in 2003. (Kevin Frayer / Canadian Press)

The Krever Inquiry into Canada’s Contaminated Blood System released a report in 1998 that also called for improvements to the public health infrastructure.

It took the SARS epidemic to wake up Canada.

Senator Dean said the alarm clock seems to have worked – and public health officials have a much better toolbox for dealing with COVID-19 than in 2003: “Better training for health professionals, better hospital protocols , better equipment, more negative pressure rooms in hospitals, [the] the ability to track cases digitally and test better and faster cases in real time. “

In short, he said, “So far so good.”

Could hospitals be overwhelmed?

This does not mean that Canada has its response to the pandemic nailed down while COVID-19 continues to spread around the world. Hospital capacity could be a point of vulnerability. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, more than 15,000 Canadians were hospitalized following the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, but the system was able to cope.

COVID-19 could this time put hospitals to the test. A recent CBC News analysis found that some of Ontario’s largest hospitals were filled with more than 100% daily occupancy in the first half of last year.

In its 2003 report, the Federal National Advisory Committee on SARS and Public Health concluded that “… the system is unable to absorb a large influx of patients associated with an emergency while maintaining a level of activity normal”.

On Monday, Federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu tried to reassure Canadians about the system’s current ability to handle large numbers of hospitalizations. “This is the work we are doing right now with the provinces and territories, to ensure that they have the capacity to see an outbreak of disease in their communities requiring increased hospitalization,” she said.

Seventeen years ago, the federal SARS committee warned us that the next virus outbreak could be more “insidious”.

Now here it is. Have we done enough? Are we ready? We are more ready than we were in 2003.