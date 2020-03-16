Politics

In debate, Biden says he would recruit soldiers to confront the coronavirus

Sanders attacks Biden's record as face-to-face debate becomes personal: "Don't laugh, Joe"

Former Vice President Joe Biden said if he was president he would call on the US military “now” to help fight the coronavirus epidemic.

“It is a national emergency. I would call the military, “Biden said Sunday evening during the Democrats’ presidential debate with Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont.

“They have the capacity to provide the emergency aid that hospitals need and that is needed across the country. I’ll make sure they do exactly what they’re willing to do. “

BIDEN HAIR AS SANDERS USE CORONAVIRUS TO PUSH DRUGS FOR ALL

Highlighting the use of the military to help fight the Ebola crisis during his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, Biden said “they did.” They did it during the Ebola crisis. They did it. They have the capacity to build hospitals of 500 beds per dozen that are completely safe and secure. “

The former vice president last Thursday for the potential deployment of military resources to fight the pandemic as he presented a proposal to fight the coronavirus.

Some politicians and experts have started asking in recent days why the military is not more deeply involved in the fight against the virus.

On Sunday, in a New York Times article, Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., Urged President Trump to use the Army Corps of Engineers to add more medical services.

