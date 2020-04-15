In the COVID-19 world, anti-doping makes it possible to test at home

DENVER (AP) – The typical Noah Lyles day now looks like this:

Drive to the park. Unload the weights from the truck. Sprint on grassy terrain. Elevator. And from time to time go home and do a doping test.

The world champion sprinter is one of 15 American athletes who volunteered to do home testing on themselves as part of a pilot program run by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. With severely restricted anti-doping collections worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, USADA is exploring new options, in this case asking a group of great Americans to donate urine and small dried blood samples at home.

“They asked me to do it, and I was not opposed to it,” said Lyles. “It’s a way to get tested.”

Athletes are still required to complete their whereabouts, and as part of this program, a doping control officer will connect with an athlete via Zoom or FaceTime during a prescribed window.

Athletes receive test kits at home and go to their bathroom to give urine samples while leaving their laptops outside the room. Under normal circumstances, the officer would come home (or where the athlete was at the time) and stand outside the washroom. In this case, the officer watches via the camera while the athletes are timed and their temperatures are monitored to ensure that they are giving the samples in real time.

The blood test uses a new technology – dry blood sampling – in which athletes prick their arms and small droplets of blood in a container. Athletes are then responsible for packing the samples and sending them back to the testing laboratories.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart said the program gives clean athletes a chance to prove that they have stayed clean during a period when anti-doping regulators are struggling to reach the number of athletes they want. would normally do. This is a problem that will make it back to the game – the Olympics are rescheduled for 2021 but other events should return sooner – much more difficult to manage.

“It would unnecessarily create a question when these athletes went to Tokyo and won, where people said,” You won but you were not tested “during the pandemic,” said Tygart. “How is it unfair to the athletes who will be in these circumstances?”

Other participants in the USADA program include Allyson Felix, Katie Ledecky, Emma Coburn and Sydney McLaughlin.

USADA has not hesitated with these types of testing programs in the past. In 2008, he launched a pilot project to test the effectiveness of biological passports – which allows authorities to track the blood of athletes over time to detect abnormal changes – which are commonly used today.

Tygart admits that the new system is far from perfect or ideal. In short, it depends on athletes to do the right thing in an industry that has been plagued by cheating and manipulation for decades.

“People who play clean want to be real heroes and role models,” said Tygart. “We also know that there are bad people who will try to exploit it. … For the good of athletes, anti-doping must reinvent itself in times like these to stay current. “

Lyles remembers the days when he started winning junior competitions a short time ago and was waiting for a doping control officer to arrive after the race.

“I kept thinking, when will I take my first drug test, will I continue to win gold?” he said.

Now, testing is part of his routine – even if the routine changes in a way that no one could have imagined a few months ago.

“You do your part to show that you are clean, and you get to the state it is in,” I’m clean, come and test me, “said Lyles.