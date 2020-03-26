In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, a man’s note to hospital staff who saved his wife goes viral

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Register here.

Morristown, New Jersey man goes viral after being seen holding a sign thanking medical staff for “saving [his] his wife’s life. “

The man, whose identity is not clear at the time, was seen through the rear window of the Morristown Medical Center emergency department.

“Thank you all [the] emergency to save my wife’s life. I love you all, ”reads the sign. The man also seems to hold his hand over his heart.

Although it is not clear whether the man’s woman was treated for the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, which infected over 4,000 people in the Garden State alone, the moment was touching nonetheless.

“This photo made us all cry. It’s amazing to see not only the emergency staff, but all the floors come together during this difficult time. We couldn’t do it without nurses, technicians, residents, doctors, secretaries, registrars [and] “Paige Vander Vliet, an emergency room nurse at the Morristown Medical Center, who shared the photo with her sister-in-law, who then posted the image on Facebook, said The daily record.

“We don’t know who this man is, we don’t know who his wife is. The nurses were there and took his picture,” Karen Zatorski, senior director of public relations at the Morristown Medical Center, told The Daily Record. , adding that the moment was “beautiful”.

The news comes from a patient who recently recovered from the new coronavirus went viral after leaving a touching message on the wall of his seclusion room for the medical staff who helped take care of him while he was in intensive care. During their stay at the Cleveland Clinic, staff used the glass wall to communicate with the unidentified man to avoid the risk of COVID-19 contamination.

“This window has been the most impactful window of my life,” he wrote in part. “The days when I watched you work hard to keep me and the rest of me alive, unable to thank you for the time you have spent in me – and even though I will probably never have the chance to bring you the same love and the same support, I want you to know that I think you are all rockstars. “

Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.