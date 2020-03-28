In the midst of a critical shortage, the inventor of pandemic ventilator makes his design open source

The London, Ont. A man who has found a potential low-cost solution to the critical fan shortage in Ontario is making his pandemic ventilator design accessible to everyone through an open source website.

Retired respiratory therapist John Strupat said he made the decision after failing to get any kind of serious consideration to make the federal government lifesaver in Canada or the United States.

“It’s been two weeks,” he said. “The pace is too slow. [infection] the numbers don’t even hit the plateau and I don’t know what else to try. ”

Strupat is making its open source design at a critical time, as hospitals prepare for a potential increase in Canadian cases of COVID-19 and with it a cruel calculation: there may not be enough ventilators to circulate if the infection rate is skyrocketing as it is in Italy or Spain.

“They’re all going to have PTSD because of this”

John Strupat shows his pandemic ventilator prototype in action 1:29

Since CBC News first reported the story of Strupat two weeks ago, it has been inundated with a deluge of emails and phone calls, including many struggling increasingly anxious healthcare workers. against disease on the front line.

Many of them told Strupat that the waves of infection could turn into a tsunami large enough to overwhelm the healthcare system.

“They’re doing it right now, that’s the word they use. They’re very nervous that it’s going to happen.”

“You can imagine the decisions they will have to make soon, if there are more people than equipment,” he said. “I certainly don’t want to be in their place.”

“They’re all going to have PTSD because of this.”

We don’t have enough fans to cope

John Strupat’s pandemic ventilator (left) in action on his porch. The device is connected to an artificial lung (right) to demonstrate its ability to breathe for a person unable to breathe on their own. (Colin Butler / CBC News)

If the coronavirus were to go at full speed here as in Italy or Spain, Canada would not have enough fans to cope. In Ontario, there are about 12 fans per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest rates in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Sandy Buchman, has already told doctors across the country to prepare for the possibility that if Canada finds itself in as dire a situation as Italy, many people over 65 would not be allowed to be ventilated.

Dozens of people who fall into this category have also written to Strupat, asking if they could have his design to build their own ventilator, or in some cases buy his prototype so they could bring it to the hospital in case infection.

“How scary is that? Most of them are from the United States because they look at health care a little bit differently than we do.”

Free design for “anyone from anywhere”

John Strupat owns the prototype “pandemic ventilator”, a device that can provide life-saving assistance at a fraction of the cost of a conventional hospital ventilator. (Colin Butler / CBC News)

Emails and phone calls like these are the biggest push for Strupat to make its design available for free.

“Anyone from anywhere can look at the design and decide for themselves whether they want to make it or share ideas on developing this product for their own country,” he said.

Strupat said that even though its $ 500 model does not offer the same level of care as current $ 25,000 models used in hospitals, its machine would save lives even in the event of a power failure.

“It will run three to four hours before the batteries die,” he said. “If I had a choice, I would rather be on it than nothing if it came down to that.”

Although the federal governments in Canada and the United States may not be receptive to his invention, Strupat said he would keep trying.

“I’m not giving up yet, I’m just a little frustrated.”

Strupat hopes that the design will be available free of charge to those with the correct credentials, that someone somewhere will be able to use it and hopefully save lives. He also hopes that doctors and respiratory therapists will give him their comments on the design, so that it can be improved and, hopefully, help even more people.