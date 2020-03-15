In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, a one-on-one debate is probably the last chance for Sanders to stumble on Biden

A few hours before prime time debate with the former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Stressed in an email to supporters that “this is a very big day for our campaign and our movement.”

In the past 15 days, populist senator from Vermont watched Biden walk past him in the race for presidential nomination. After an overwhelming win in the primaries and soaring South Carolina victories from coast to coast in Super Tuesday and last week’s mini Super Tuesday, former vice president consolidated its position as undisputed leader and took the lead in the very important race for conference delegates.

Now, with opinion polls showing that Sanders is following Biden significantly in the big four states holding primaries on Tuesday, Sunday night’s showdown is probably the last chance for progressive lawmakers to do anything that of other presidential candidates could not do to the Democrats’ race: knock out Biden on the stage of the debate.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

While Biden has stumbled repeatedly in the debates – think back to the virtual elimination of Biden by Senator Kamala Harris in the first debate last June on his decades-old position on the bus – he has not yet been flattened.

On the eve of the debate, Sanders said in a virtual fireside chat that he “looks forward to this debate for a number of reasons, the least of which is a two-way debate.” I have a real problem, as I think many Americans, with debates that turn into food fights. When you have seven, eight or more people up there screaming and screaming and trying to pick up the sound of the night that the media picks up. “

He continued, “I think that in a two hour debate with two people, we can explore some of the real problems this country is facing.” Sanders made his second consecutive nomination to the White House.

While Sanders will clearly do his best to challenge Biden to adopt the progressive policies he proposes, coronavirus epidemic has changed the lives of many Americans, giving some voters a thirst for leadership that could guide the country through the most severe pandemic it has faced in a century.

Both campaigns recognized that the coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, will be an important part of the conversation in the Sunday evening debate. While the two candidates made keynote speeches on Thursday outlining their plans to deal with the crisis, Biden will likely use the debate to highlight his nearly half a century of government leadership, first as a senator to the Delaware, then as vice president for eight years. President Barack Obama.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRIUS

The debate was originally scheduled to take place in Arizona – one of the four states that held primaries on Tuesday. As concerns about the spread of the virus escalated early last week, officials suppressed the live audience for debate. And, a few days later, the National Democratic Committee announced that the debate would take place in a television studio in the national capital, in order to reduce the movement of candidates and other people involved in the showdown.

Meredith Kelly, who worked for Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., before running communications for Gillibrand’s presidential campaign in 2020, noted that for candidates, “there will be no public feedback … you are sort of working in a vacuum. “

But, Kelly said the candidates “always speak directly to people at home who are going to be more captivated by a debate because they are isolated at home”.

She said, “Television is an even more powerful tool when people sit at home with very little connection to the outside world.”

The Sanders campaign recognized the rise it had to face to reverse the situation and capture the nomination. However, it is unclear how aggressive the senator will be in facing Biden.

Sanders appeared to be reluctant to criticize Biden forcefully when he spoke on Wednesday – his first comments since he bombarded Biden in states like Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi the day before.

But, on Saturday evening, this hesitation disappeared. Sanders was clear that he would try to force Biden to answer his questions “if the moderators, I should tell you, are interested in these questions.”

Sanders explained, “I’m going to ask Joe Biden – I mean, Joe has been with the establishment for a very long time. Joe, what role did you play in trying to get us to end this massive income level in wealth inequality, where three people have more wealth than the bottom half of America? Now, for me, it’s obscene. “

And, in his email on Sunday, Sanders pointed out that “the coronavirus crisis highlights just how much” of the policy differences between him and Biden “really are”.

Biden, trying to end the nomination contest, unite the party and win the support of Sanders and his legions of younger supporters, seemed to be taking a step towards more progressive positions.

Friday evening, Biden supported the bankruptcy plan for 2020 former rival, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I will approve – I have approved – Elizabeth Warren’s proposal for bankruptcy, which goes in fact further, which makes it possible to reduce student debt in the event of bankruptcy, foresees a whole series of other questions which allow us, in fact, to impact how people handle their situation, ”said Biden in a virtual town hall with voters in Illinois. “There is a whole range of things that we agree on.”

If Sanders doesn’t deliver a knockout to Biden on Sunday night, which would likely mean the end of his second White House candidacy, pushing the former vice president to the left could be his consolation prize.