In the midst of the coronavirus, the warning of a pandemic by George W. Bush resurfacing in 2005, could highlight the slippages of successors

Newly resurfaced images of then president George W. Bush urgently warning of the risks posed by pandemics in 2005 – “If we wait for a pandemic to emerge, it will be too late to prepare,” Bush told the National Institutes of Health – drew late praise from its critics and raised new questions about the federal government’s preparedness for disasters since its administration.

In particular, a USA Today fact check recently confirmed that the Obama administration had let the stock of N95 masks run out after a series of crises, and apparently ignored calls from experts to renew the stock. President Trump has also repeatedly blamed his predecessor for the shortage, although he apparently has made no effort to reconstruct the documents.

Former Bush adviser Karl Rove told Fox News on Sunday that although Bush had implemented a pandemic plan, it was not being properly maintained.

“What attracts me is that the national stock was built, and that was one of the problems … we had to make sure we had enough material in this stock, and there are some problems here, “said Rove, a Fox News contributor, said. “One is this equipment – there is a different durability for each item in the stock. If you have a fan, it has a long life – now it can be made obsolete by technological changes, but it has relatively long shelf life. “

He added, “But masks have a lifespan. You can’t make a mask and have it have the same impact in 10 years as it could have in two years. So that means budgetary issues, because that you are going to have to periodically replenish parts of the stock.

“What surprised me was the fact that – I think it was in 2014, when they used so many N95 masks from the stock and they were not restocked,” continued Rove. “I think the same thing happened with some of the fan stock. It’s the kind of thing that once you commit to it, you hope the only reasons you change your engagement are technological change, not a change in finance. “

At the same time, Rove also claimed it was something of an overestimate to say, as ABC News reported, that the former president was “obsessed” with pandemics. But, said Rove, it was true that Bush had read John M. Barry’s “The Great Influenza” on the 1918 flu pandemic, and had taken global action.

“I think the word ‘obsessed’ is a bit too much,” Rove told Fox News, calling the ABC News play “somewhat outdated” in his language.

“Bush is the one who says,” OK, we have to have a goal, let’s work towards the goal, “” said Rove. “And, Bush made people move this way, but” obsessed “is not a word I would use for Bush. He’s just focused.”

Homeland Security Advisor Fran Townsend told ABC News that Bush had implemented an “intense” effort, including war games in which cabinet officials were planning pandemic responses, diagrams for global early warning systems; funding for rapid vaccine technologies; and a stock of masks and respirators.

“You must read this,” said Townsend, the president told him, referring to Barry’s book. “He said,” Look, this happens every 100 years. We need a national strategy. “”

During the Bush administration, said Rove, the president took the situation seriously and the warnings were terrible.

“I have told people more than once in the past two months that, as scary as the War on Terrorism briefings, the scariest briefings I have had in the White House are about pandemics , because the speed at which they could be transmitted, first from animals to humans, and then spread among the interconnected global environments in which we live – I didn’t think I would see anything like we are going through now, but it’s of what they were talking about, “Rove told me.

“Remember, [Bush] went through SARS in 2002 and 2003, “continued Rove.” One of the problems … back then … the technology was such that the only way, once you created a vaccine, the only way to make the vaccine was to get one egg per dose and incubate the vaccine in this egg – so we literally had meetings on how many eggs could be produced and how quickly to incubate any potential vaccine. “

These experiences were probably in Bush’s mind when he gave his speech at the NIH on pandemics.

“A pandemic is very much like a forest fire: if detected early, it can go out with limited damage; if it continues undetected, it can turn into a blaze that spreads quickly beyond our ability to control it, “Bush said in his November 2015 NIH Speech, which was attended by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading the current pandemic response. “An influenza pandemic would have global consequences, so no nation can afford to ignore this threat, and each nation has a responsibility to detect and stop its spread.”

“It is vital that our nation discusses and addresses the threat of pandemic influenza now,” added Bush. “There is no pandemic flu in our country or in the world right now – but if we wait for a pandemic to emerge, it will be too late to prepare, and one day many lives could be lost needlessly because we have failed to act today. “

New praise for Bush’s comments among several media and public figures, however, has led some observers to point out that glaring coverage was unobtainable during his tenure.

Blogger Jim Treacher joked: “They really think we don’t remember how they behaved from the moment Bush was inaugurated until the moment he handed over the reins to The Lightworker. This is not a directive. “is not a suggestion. It is an unbreakable rule: the only good Republican is the previous Republican.”

Commentator Stephen Miller added: “15 years from now. The third Chinese plague wipes out 6 million Americans because President Ocasio-Cortez would not reverse the policy on unlimited open borders. New York Times -” Even Donald Trump was smart enough to stop travel from China. “”