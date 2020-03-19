Increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the United States as the number of tests performed increases

Number of new coronavirus in the U.S., the number of COVID-19 test kits has become more widespread nationwide, increasing 534% in just one week. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases in the United States reached more than 10,000 cases on Thursday, compared to the 1,694 illnesses recorded on March 12.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced new measures to expand testing capacity, which officials say will translate into more positive cases in the coming days. One of the strongest voices in this area has been New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state has the highest number of cases in the United States.

“We tested 22,000 of them today,” Cuomo said at a media availability on Thursday. “We tested 7,500 people last night. Why do you see the numbers increasing? Because you pass more tests. People see these numbers go up, they get nervous, they panic. “Look how many more people have the virus.” It’s not the number of additional people who have the virus, you just do more tests to find more positives. There are thousands and thousands of people with the virus that we do not test. “

Driving tests have also become an option in New York and several other regions, but health care professionals have warned that only those who have symptoms and are determined by a doctor to need a test will get one , leaving the possibility that thousands of additional cases may go undiagnosed.

“I had no symptoms and I got tested, but I got tested because you were driving everyone crazy,” Trump said at a press conference with the White House coronavirus Thursday. “Everyone said” don’t do it, you don’t need it “, but I had to do it because the media was driving everyone crazy.”

Trump added that as president it was a “one-time case” and that people who have no symptoms of the virus and who have not been exposed to COVID-19 would not need to ‘a test.

“People who don’t have symptoms and whose doctors say they don’t need it, I’m counting on that,” he said.

Celebrities and even professional athletes have been accused of preferential treatment and have been criticized for being tested despite the absence of symptoms or previous exposure to the virus.

“There is nothing irresponsible – if you have this information [that you’ve been exposed] – trying to pass the tests, “Michelle Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), told ESPN on Wednesday. “The problem that more of us cannot take the tests – and I’m not sorry to say this – in my opinion, is up to the federal government. They were responsible for ensuring that we were protected in this regard and I think they failed. “

However, long queues and lack of supplies hamper testing efforts, even for those in need. A Colorado woman told the Wall Street Journal that she received a prescription from her doctor to have a test refused three times at two different test sites after waiting in a queue for several hours.

“It makes the situation worse,” Rachael Willingham told the media. “It contributes to the feeling of fear.”

There are also concerns that the materials needed to make the test kits will dry out quickly.

“The testing process was difficult”, Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, disease and prescription specialist and CEO / founder of La Jolla laser surgery center, previously told Fox News. “At first, the test kits were defective, and strict rules and strict criteria contributed to the difficulty of hospitals and doctors in widely testing the coronavirus. These delays made it impossible to get a true picture of the epidemic. “

“There are enough tests in hospitals and designated facilities for those who are symptomatic,” said Shirazi. “The challenge is to test those who have come into contact with someone who has it, but they are not symptomatic.”

