India seals coronavirus hotspots as country focuses on “containment zones” to stop spread

The second largest country in the world, already under nationwide lockdown combat coronavirus, Now seals dozens of hotspots as it seeks to ease restrictions in the least affected areas.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the three-week lockdown on March 24. India, a country of 1.3 billion people, can only leave their homes for the most part; religious gatherings are explicitly prohibited.

Authorities announced an escalation of the lockdown on Wednesday as authorities identified and sealed dozens of COVID-19 hot spots in the capital of New Delhi and the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh.

“This is a lock within a lock,” district information officer Gouri Kant told Reuters.

Government officials have said residents of sensitive areas will receive food, medicine and other supplies at their doorsteps and will not be allowed to leave these areas.

India’s strategy to combat the coronavirus focuses on identifying targeted “containment areas” to limit the virus “within a defined geographic area” in order to stop transmission.

“To manage the coronavirus, we are working on a cluster containment strategy,” Deputy Minister of Health Lav Agarwal said on Wednesday.

Although new cases of coronavirus are distributed in around 40% of Indian districts, they are concentrated in the densely populated urban centers of India. Mumbai, formerly Bombay, is the most affected city in the country.

People in hot areas are asked to call a hotline number for the delivery of supplies to their homes, according to Reuters.

Authorities have also made it mandatory to wear a face mask outdoors in areas not covered by the restrictions in both states.

India has put its total population of 1.3 billion, one fifth of the world’s population, in receivership for three weeks – until April 14.

Modi is expected to decide this week to extend the lockout, but said Wednesday that several state governments have asked for an extension to deal with their epidemics.

Prime Minister quoted serious economic challenges in India faces since the lock was put in place. The brutal announcement of the closure resulted in a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages across the country. Many were forced to walk after the country’s rail system has been closed.

Thursday, 5,916 COVID-19 reported cases and at least 178 deaths in India, according to Johns Hopkins University.

