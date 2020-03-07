Indiana confirms first case of coronavirus, governor declares public health emergency

Indiana health officials said: Coronavirus On Friday morning. Gov.Eric Holcomb has declared a response to a public health emergency.

The patient is an Indianapolis adult male who recently traveled to Boston.

At the morning press conference, Dr. Christina Box of the Indiana Health Commission stressed that individuals are now in self-isolation and “in an isolated case at this time.”

Box also said that individuals and the hospital were “ possible to limit exposure, ” as patients called the hospital ahead of time and waited in the parking lot until the healthcare provider was able to get him back with the appropriate protective clothing. Do everything as long as “praised. Later he was taken to the isolation room. Officials have stated that no other caregivers or patients have been exposed to men.

The patient had low fever and had developed a cough when he came to the hospital, Box said during a press conference.

“We can look forward to seeing other cases in the state of Indiana in the future,” she said, but she emphasized that the state was “prepared for that potential”, and all “Fujie was COVID-19. And encouraged them to educate themselves. “

Currently, Box has stated that the state has inspected 12 individuals, monitored 35, and all have been quarantined. However, there are no confirmed cases at this time.