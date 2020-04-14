Indiana man awaiting stimulus payment finds $ 8.2 million in bank account: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

A volunteer firefighter in Indiana recently had the surprise of a lifetime.

Charles Calvin, of New Chicago, Ind., Told WGN 9 that he had withdrawn $ 200 from his checking account at an ATM last weekend.

He looked down at his receipt and noticed a few more zeros than usual. He told the station that his bank account balance was $ 8.2 million.

HEALTH WORKERS HOLD SMILE PHOTOS TO ENLIGHTEN MINDS FOR CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS

“/>

Calvin was supposed to receive $ 1,700 in stimulus payments to the Americans to help those affected by the coronavirus.

The volunteer firefighter said he had passed his card again at the ATM to make sure it was correct, and there it was: he was a millionaire.

WASHINGTON STATE DOCTOR DESCRIBES CORONAVIRUS EXPERIENCE, “IT’S VERY WEAK”

Calvin told the station that he immediately called his bank to report his new wealth, but by the time they investigated, the money was gone.

His bank informed him that his stimulus payment of $ 1,700 had been deposited, although he still wonders if the mistake was a fluke or if American taxpayers are not receiving the correct amount.

“It sucks,” he said. WGN 9. “We go from a millionaire for a second and then we are broke again. But hey, once you’re poor, you have no place but to go. “

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Calvin isn’t sure where the blame should be placed, but he’s still happy to be done with the promised $ 1,700.