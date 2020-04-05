Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay donates 10,000 masks in battle with coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has purchased more than 10,000 N95 masks and plans to distribute them to some of the medical workers who needed them most amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Irsay said he would donate the masks to the Indiana State Department of Health so they could eventually go to hospitals.

Doctors and nurses relied on the N95 masks while interacting with patients who tested positive for the virus.

BROOKLYN NETS OWNER JOE TSAI GIVES FANS IN NEW YORK TO THE HEART OF PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

Health workers and first responders across the country lack masks as they continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft sent the team’s plane to China to retrieve 1.2 million N95 masks just a few days ago, and he plans to have them distributed in the Massachusetts and New York areas.

TRUMP’S NFL OPTIMISTIC SEASON WILL START ON TIME WITH HOPES OF FAN STANDS: REPORT

It was not the only step Irsay had taken so far during the pandemic. The Colts owner donated $ 1 million to the Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis last month to help with the rescue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He donated the money after challenging Colts fans to raise $ 200,000 to help feed children out of school and families unemployed because of the virus. It took fans less than 24 hours to reach the goal of $ 200,000.