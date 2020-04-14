India’s largest coronavirus lockout extended to May

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

India The national coronavirus lockout has been extended until May 3, the Indian Conservative Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

India’s foreclosure is the largest in the world, affecting 1.3 billion people. The decision to extend the foreclosure came into effect despite complaints, as some 360 ​​million people living in poverty in India say they have been left without support due to the drying up of income sources.

“From an economic point of view, we have paid a heavy price,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “But the lives of the Indian people are much more precious.”

“From the experiences of the past few days, it is clear that the path we have chosen is correct.”

India started a three-week lockout on March 25, and was scheduled to end at midnight Tuesday.

The foreclosure allowed Indians to leave their homes only for basic necessities, and religious gatherings were explicitly prohibited. Authorities then sealed off dozens of COVID-19 hotspots in the capital New Delhi and the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh.

Government officials have said residents of sensitive areas will receive food, medicine and other supplies at their doorsteps and will not be allowed to leave these areas.

“It would have been better if the Modi government had announced some relief measures with the extension of the lockout,” Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot, told India Today TV.

After instituting the lock in March, Modi apologized to the country’s poor.

“Especially when I look at my poor brothers and sisters, I really feel that they must be thinking, what kind of Prime Minister has put us in this trouble?” Modi said in march. “I especially seek their forgiveness.”

Modi said there will be “relaxed restrictions” from April 20 for districts without cases, and that new guidelines for industry and agriculture will be released on Wednesday.

“We have tried to keep the interests of the poor and the daily workers in mind while developing these new guidelines,” Modi said in his speech, according to AFP.

Southeast Asian countries appear relatively free from the epidemic, given their large, densely populated metropolitan areas. India has confirmed 10,453 cases of coronavirus and 358 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday morning.

However, some experts say that the tests carried out in the country are insufficient and that the actual number of infections is probably much higher.