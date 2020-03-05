Indigenous parents learn how to map permafrost change at new workshop

Edward Choro doesn’t need to drive too far on the road to find the land affected by climate change.

Along Highway 1, on the way to Wrigley, NJ, just north of Fort Simpson, Choro points to a row of so-called drunken trees leaning below it for thawed permafrost. Choro grew up on this land in the 1960s. His people were able to set up trap lines and rabbit snares in the forest.

In this shot of Highway 1, just north of Northwest Fort Simpson, the trees are leaning toward the road. (Anna Desmare / CBC)

They can’t do it anymore, he says of that particular area of ​​the forest.

“I’m on land every day, catching, hunting, harvesting-you’re seeing a lot of change,” Choro told the CBC. “It could be high water … it could be driftwood down a river.

Edward Choro along Highway 1 north of Fort Simpson, NJ He points out that the trees here are falling down-a clear marker of permafrost thawing. (Anna Desmare / CBC)

“Every day is different.”

Cholo is an indigenous protector and part of the “Federal-funded Environmental Stewardship Program” that monitors the health of land and species on traditional territories.

Choro will replace Liidlii Kue First Nation in northwest Fort Simpson for most environmental monitoring during the summer. When he reaches the area with the permafrost slump, he takes a picture with a camera that tracks GPS data. He records this data and provides it to First Nation.

A few weeks ago, Choro packed a classroom in Fort Simpson with dozens of other indigenous leaders and parents, and held a workshop on digital mapping.

Edward Choro (left) is listening to a mapping workshop offered by Decho Collaborative at Permafrost in Northwest Fort Simpson. The workshop is the first step towards a permafrost map of the entire territory. (Anna Desmare / CBC)

Joint project

The workshop was hosted by Scotty Creek Research Station (run by Wilfried Laurier University, Ontario) outside Fort Simpson and Dech Collaborative on Permafrost (DCOP), a partnership between Decho First Nations . They are working together to study the impact of permafrost reduction in the Decho region.

Olivia Carpinto on the left shows an indigenous guardian how to record land observations using open source mapping software. (Anna Desmare / CBC)

This workshop is one of the first steps in creating a permafrost map of the region.

Bill Quinton, co-chief investigator for the project, told the CBC that all sorts of knowledge was needed to understand why permafrost is thawing.

“I think the rate of change in the environment due to climate warming is unprecedented,” Quinton said. “So we need to get everyone on the same page, regardless of background, whether it’s college training or traditional knowledge.”

Permafrost is vulnerable to climate change

Permafrost is a subterranean layer of thick soil that has been frozen for at least two years. When permafrost begins to thaw, it can cause lake erosion, landslides, and disappearance.

Permafrost slump captured in aerial shot near Northwest Simpson Fort (Submitted by ENR-Forest Management)

Olivia Carpino, a Ph.D. student at Wilfrid Laurier University, said the permafrost temperature is close to zero degrees in the Dehcho region, making it vulnerable to climate change.

“As the permafrost thaws, these forests collapse and become completely covered with water,” Carpino told the CBC. “We see a shift from habitat, which was originally quite dry, and likely contained much more forest species than those dominated by musk or swamps. ”

To record permafrost, researchers use a grid cell system. Each cell represents a particular geographic location or community, and indigenous leaders can add observations of what they see on the land, such as signs of erosion or landslides.

N.W.T. Fort Simpson’s grid cell system map researcher uses this system to add land observations to specific geographic areas within and around the Dehcho area. (Submitted by Tristan Gringas-Hill)

Margaret Jumbo grew up in Sambakeke First Nation after seven years of attending residential school.

She came to the workshop. She saw many changes in the land and wanted to know more about how permafrost is moving through the area.

“It really hurts,” Jumbo said. She mentioned the changes she had seen on the land, such as landslides, dry marshes, and reduced birds. “I wish there was a way to fix it.”

Margaret Jumbo of Sambaa K’e of N.W.T. talks about the changing environment seen in her community. 0:53

The whole permafrost map being created

The Northwest Territories Geological Survey also looks at the impact of permafrost thawing, hoping to create a map of the entire territory by 2021.

Tristan Gringas-Hill, a permafrost researcher, presented the project at a workshop. The Northwest Territories geological survey said it would hire indigenous parents in the summer to verify what they captured with satellite images.

Group writing On the project website Mapping of all communities will take place in 2020, with the goal of creating a territory map by 2021.

Researchers say the data ultimately helps land users like Jumbo and Choro to understand the extent of permafrost thawing across their territories.

For Choro, he is waiting for spring. He then returns to that location along Highway 1 and measures the change in permafrost melting as the snow melts.