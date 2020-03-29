Infectious Disease Expert Dr Amesh Adalja Urges Small Communities To Prepare For Coronavirus Wave

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Infectious disease expert Dr Amesh Adalja spoke with co-host Eric Shawn on “America’s News HQ“where he explained how coronavirus can impact small communities outside of currently infected areas of the United States

“We are going to see cases in every city and across the country. It is a respiratory virus that is spreading in the community and will affect every corner of the country,” Adalja said on Saturday. “That being said, that doesn’t mean that every city is going to experience an epidemic in New York.”

“We are going to see this kind of waterfall across the country with a stuttering approach with certain types of cities having a peak there and other cities having to go there, surpassing their peak.”

“So it’s not going to be simultaneous,” said Adalja. “So you might be spared in the first part of this wave of maybe later, you might get more, more cases. And it’s important that you prepare yourself during this time. And you define processes for be able to detect these cases, isolate them and prepare your hospitals while you have time in some of the small towns. “

President Trump said on Saturday his administration would not issue quarantine in New York, parts of New Jersey and part of Connecticut as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Quarantine will not be necessary,” he tweeted, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would issue a “travel advisory” later that evening.

The lead researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security urged small communities to prepare for a new wave of coronavirus.

“If you don’t have many cases now, now is the time to prepare,” added Adalja. “We don’t want to waste time. The more prepared you are, the less you will be affected by your community.”

