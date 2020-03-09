Influenza has killed 20,000 Americans, including 136 children so far this season, according to the CDC

The CDC said that so far this season 34 million people have gotten influenza, and about 20,000 died.

Of those who died on February 29, 136 were children, the CDC said in its weekly flu report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said hospitalization rates for young children were the highest ever, exceeding rates reported during the 2009 pandemic.

About 350,000 people were hospitalized.

The CDC said this year’s flu shots have been very well targeted. “Almost all (> 99%) of the influenza viruses tested this season are susceptible to the four FDA-approved antiviral flu drugs recommended for use in the United States this season,” the agency said in a statement. on his website.

This story first appeared on Fox 32.