Information systems in Canada slowed down by COVID-19

An international human rights organization calls on all orders of government in Canada to continue to respond to access to information requests – and to prioritize those that relate to government accountability.

As governments across the country move to provide essential services only because of COVID-19, some warn of delays in processing access to information requests, while others have stopped accepting completely new requests.

This means that the public has one less tool to understand how those in power make decisions during a public health crisis.

“We have, on the one hand, this incredible need for accountability, and on the other, accountability institutions are functioning well below their normal levels,” Toby Mendel, executive director of the Center for Law and Democracy in Halifax, said. in an interview.

“So it’s a cocktail for the lack of accountability and at the moment, the importance of access to information is much, much greater than ever.”

The Access to Information Act allows requesters who pay $ 5 to request documents ranging from expense reports to information documents from government agencies in Canada.

“Canadians will expect a full picture”

Last week, the Federal Information Commissioner urged federal agencies and departments to “take all reasonable measures to limit the impact on individuals’ right of access.”

She continued with a statement Thursday, reminding public agencies of their obligation to document decisions and actions, even with many people working from home.

“When the time comes, and it will, for a full account of the actions taken and the vast financial resources committed by the government during this emergency, Canadians will expect a complete picture of the political data, deliberations and decisions. that determined the whole of government. response to COVID-19, “said Commissioner Caroline Maynard in the release.

Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard has issued statements urging public institutions to take “all reasonable steps” to limit the impact of COVID-19 on the public’s right to know. (Government of Canada)

However, some institutions in the already obstructed federal system endlessly interrupt access to information requests.

“The Access to Information and Privacy Office has decided to suspend all access and privacy requests until the situation returns to normal,” wrote Public Services and Procurement Canada emailed a requester last week.

The email did not specify which part of the legislation allows it to suspend requests indefinitely or how it would define “normal”.

A spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Canada did not answer these questions, but said that he “prioritizes support for government response efforts, as well as essential services, including administration salaries and pensions, and maintaining building security as part of the continuity of its services. “

Toronto does not accept new requests

The access to information system is not only slowing down at the federal level.

CBC News surveyed five cities – Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary – and found that their approaches to access to information during COVID-19 vary.

Toronto has temporarily suspended the receipt of new access to information requests, saying it does not have the capacity to search for suitable records. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Calgary, Ottawa and Vancouver say they continue to respond to requests as usual during the pandemic while trying to minimize delays.

Canada’s largest city, Toronto, said it “temporarily suspended admission of [freedom of information] request “so that staff can” prioritize COVID-19 response activities. “

“It is currently not possible to deploy human resources to conduct the necessary searches to locate the files in order to respond to new requests,” City of Toronto spokeswoman Beth Waldman wrote in an email.

Waldman said transparency and the right to information are always a priority, citing city media outlets and “other communications to the public” during the pandemic. She did not say when the city would resume accepting new requests.

Look: Why it’s crucial to flatten the curve

After two weeks of massive closings and aggressive physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, public health experts are closely monitoring whether Canada is taking action to flatten the curve. 3:08

Earlier this week, the Halifax Regional Municipality website said it does not accept new requests for routine information or disclosure, where people can request information that has already been published.

After CBC News asked why this was the case, the website was changed to say that the municipality would accept the requests, but the requesters should expect delays “as municipal staff work remotely and will not be able to search for records that meet demand. “

The provinces are also handling the situation differently.

The Office of the New Brunswick Ombud has granted an extension to public organizations, giving them until May 29 to respond to active requests.

But in Newfoundland and Labrador, public bodies are getting indefinite extensions, according to a letter sent to an applicant in March.

“The extension is approved until the government resumes normal operations,” said the letter, adding that the extension has been approved by the Access to Information and Privacy Commissioner of the province.

“External control makes things better”

Mendel said public agencies have been too quick to say that they cannot process requests.

“It is not appropriate for organizations to simply say that we are no longer processing requests,” said Mendel.

“We have laws across the country. They set out rules for processing requests and those rules must be formally limited by a court process or must be followed.”

Toby Mendel, executive director of the Center for Law and Democracy, says that access to information is more important than ever to help hold institutions accountable. (Center for Law and Democracy)

Although he stated that it may be reasonable for public bodies to prevent employees from going into offices and searching for physical records, he believes that public institutions should give priority to requests that deal with the government responsibility, including that of journalists and opposition politicians.

“External control makes things better,” said Mendel.

His organization recently launched a tracking tool that examines how governments around the world are managing access to information during a pandemic.

“In Brazil, for example, they sought to suspend the application of the law and the Supreme Court said,” No, it is not legitimate, it is a key accountability institution, “” said Mendel.

“You can see that when the proper rule of law system is applied to these measures, it doesn’t just allow governments to act as they want arbitrarily.”

The crisis could push access to information to modernize

Jason Woywada, Executive Director of the Freedom of Information and Privacy Association of British Columbia, says organizations that have struggled to respond to access to information requests will make access to information a priority even lower during a pandemic.

“This raises concerns because these are the same institutions that probably require the highest level of oversight to improve their processes and operations,” he said.

Watch: How Taiwan protects children at school in the middle of COVID-19

Inside Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic, children are in school and parents are working. See how they can keep schools open and fight the virus. 4:37

But it could also push the country’s access to information systems to modernize.

Woywada supports this, as long as it is done in a way that does not endanger privacy.

Nova Scotia learned the hard way in 2018 after being forced to close its Freedom of Information online portal after invasion of privacy

More than 7,000 documents, including hundreds containing highly personal information, were downloaded in March 2018, but the violation will not be detected until a month later.

“The important thing is to ensure that security is maintained and to guarantee the confidentiality of the information of people used online, that we do not see a sudden increase in data breaches,” said Woywada.