Injunction prevents hundreds of young adults from losing benefits while transitioning from care

The Court of Queen’s Bench for Alberta has granted a temporary injunction preventing hundreds of young adults from losing benefits intended to help them leave government care.

Justice Tamara Friesen said on Thursday that it might be wise to challenge an amendment to the law that is unconstitutional and should be considered at trial before it is implemented.

Last November, the UCP government announced that the maximum age for young adults receiving financial and social support under the Support and Assistance Program (SFAA) will be raised from 24 years to 22 years old.

The change would have immediately affected almost 500 young adults in the program if it had taken effect on April 1.

Instead, the change was challenged by lawyer Avnish Nanda on behalf of a 21-year-old single mother, identified in court documents as A.C., who grew up in government care and will turn 22 in August.

Friesen said the chances of a constitutional challenge being heard before A.C.’s birthday, particularly in light of the current public health crisis, are “slim”.

“The damage she would suffer if the legislation came into force on April 1, 2020 is equivalent to social, financial and psychological damage which simply could not be compensated for by a future financial judgment,” Friesen said in an oral decision. of one hour.

“So it’s irreparable.”

Lawyers listened over the phone as part of measures taken to contain COVID-19 while Friesen made his hour-long oral decision.

“The applicant has clearly set out a basis for proving a clearly identified violation of the charter and has illustrated the very serious potential negative effects of these violations on A.C. and on other affected youth in general,” said Friesen.

“Furthermore, the psychological suffering she has already experienced following the fact that she was cut two years earlier than expected is evident in her statements about suicidal ideation and her feeling that she must return to sex work. “

“We are safe”

A.C., who was not in the courtroom, told the CBC that she felt “incredibly happy” when she found out that she had won.

“In fact, I started crying because it made me so happy,” said A.C., who immediately thought of all the other kids who would no longer lose their benefits. “Right now, we’re safe, you guys, we’re safe.

“It is being taken seriously now. It is not going to go under the rug. It is something that (the government) will have to face.”

In his affidavit, A.C. stated that the program was helping him finish school and create an alcohol-free home for his young daughter.

She said the sudden change would force her to return to sex work or risk having her own child arrested.

At the hearing on Monday, Nanda argued that the manner in which the changes were made, as well as the consequences, violated a person’s security rights and constituted cruel and unusual treatment.

He submitted an affidavit from youth worker Mark Cherrington, who argued that the change would cause irreparable harm to participants.

In another affidavit, psychologist Jacqueline Pei said that the sudden change had removed vital support and increased the participants’ vulnerability as they prepared to take the steps necessary for a healthy future.

But David Kamal, who was one of three lawyers representing the government, argued that A.C. and the government had entered into a contract that either party could terminate.

He said that A.C. had received 10 months’ notice of the change in eligibility and could potentially access other government funding.

Kamal also argued that he had no fiduciary duty to A.C. because the government had ceased to be its legal guardian at the age of 18. The acts of each SFAA participant would be different, he added.

After ruling, Nanda said she was “delighted with the results”.

“I think it helps a lot of people who are in a very vulnerable situation of their lives and it gives them the support they need to continue to function and stay healthy,” said Nanda. “The only reason we are here is because of A.C. Her story, but also the courage she has to step up and say that her voice, situation and experience deserve attention.”

In an email, the province said it was reviewing the decision.

“The government is naturally focusing on the pandemic and the related economic effects,” wrote Lauren Armstrong, press secretary to Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz.