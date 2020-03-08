Inslee on Trump’s coronavirus feud: “I don’t care what Donald Trump thinks of me”

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee on Sunday rejected President Trump’s criticisms of his state’s response to the coronavirus rather, hailed the help that Vice President Pence and the federal government have given him to fight the contagion.

“We are very pleased that the federal government is helping us right now,” said Inslee, in an interview with “Face The Nation”. “I don’t care what Donald trump think of me and I ignore it. “

Trump called Inslee “a snake” on Saturday and said he had told Pence not to be complimentary.

“I said to Mike [Pence] not to praise this governor because that governor is a snake, “said Trump, during a stop at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. “So Mike may be happy with him but I’m not, okay?”

Trump’s comment follows a tweet from Inslee last month in which the Governor of Washington said he spoke to Pence – who heads the White House coronavirus task force – and asked the vice president of administration to stick to the facts when discussing the virus epidemic. . Trump has attempted to minimize the severity of the epidemic and has been widely criticized for hinting at his own hunches when the virus is gone.

“I just got a call from [Pence,] thanking Washington State for our efforts to fight the coronavirus, ”tweeted Inslee. “I told him that our work would be more effective if the Trump administration would stick to science and tell the truth.”

Responding to Trump’s “snake” comment about it, Inslee said on Sunday that he “is focusing on people’s health, not political play right now.”

Pence went to Washington State late last week, where he met Inslee and promised that Washington had the full support of the White House to fight the coronavirus.

The state has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, with at least 70 confirmed infections and 11 deaths. Most of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. Researchers say the virus has been going undetected for weeks.

“While Washington State, and the Seattle area in particular, is dealing with the coronavirus, we will continue to ensure that you have the full support of every agency of the federal government,” said Pence after visiting the state emergency. “We know you are on the front line.”

The Republican Vice President and Democratic Governor sought to alleviate their political differences during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Pence praised Inslee, who briefly asked for the Democratic presidential nomination last year. “We have worked with your governor and with this team transparently,” said the vice president.

When asked how he would now assess Trump’s response a week after putting Pence in charge of the response, Inslee ignored the question with Pence standing nearby. “I think we have a very good partnership with thousands of people in the federal government,” said Inslee. “We are not going to allow disagreements with someone from this government to dissuade us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.