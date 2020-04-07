Instructions for the coronavirus facial mask: an American general surgeon gives a quick guide in viral video

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants you to cover your face – at least in public.

THE GRANDE-GRAND-MAIN “GIVES THE MEDIUM FINGER” TO THE CORONAVIRUS, BEATS A DISEASE THAT ALMOST KILLED IT

The epidemic of new coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to overwhelm U.S. healthcare workers struggling to treat the worst patients, federal health agency urges citizens to do their part to stop the spread – now including protecting your face with some type of covering cloth when you go out of your home security to replenish essentials like groceries or medicine.

The CDC has only recently changed its recommendations “in light of new evidence” which shows that a “significant portion” of those who have the new virus are either asymptomatic – meaning they have no symptoms – or presymptomatic, which means they can spread the virus to others without first showing signs themselves.

“It means that the virus can spread between people interacting nearby – for example, talking, coughing or sneezing – even if those people don’t have symptoms,” the CDC declares in its updated guidelines.

Facial coverage – not to be confused with a surgical mask or, more importantly, an N95 respirator, both of which are in short supply and should be reserved for our front line medical workers – can be made from just a few items simple ones likely to be found around your home, no sewing required.

In a 45-second video, American general surgeon Jerome Adams shows Americans how to make a face blanket using an old T-shirt and two rubber bands. Check out the video below.