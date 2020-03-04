Insurers warn Canadian government can’t wait 10 years to update flood map

While Canada plans to focus its next budget on addressing climate change and its impacts, the insurance industry is seeing the government taking too slow an aggressive step in mapping flood risk, at a steep cost. I’m afraid to move.

Flood mapping is used for underwriting flood insurance, assessing bank exposures across the mortgage portfolio, notifying home buyers, and planning new infrastructure. Justin Trudeau promised a drastic climate change mitigation, including $ 150 million for flood mapping during last year’s re-election campaign. The federal budget is scheduled for the end of March.

“Floods are the single biggest danger faced by Canadians as a result of climate change,” Craig Stewart, Vice President of Federal Affairs at Canadian Insurance, told Reuters.

Women walked in flood on Lakeshore West during storm in Toronto on Monday, July 8, 2013 (Frank Gunn / Canada coverage)

Stewart said the Ministry of Natural Resources proposed that the mapping itself focus on river and lake floods only, a process that would take ten years.

Both Natural Resources and the Ministry of Finance have declined to say whether such measures are included in the budget.

“It doesn’t take ten years to complete the country’s flood map. Urban and coastal floods need to be mapped as well,” Stewart said. He estimates that if the government works with the private sector, it can do so within three years.

Outdated

According to government sources, the approach to mapping has not yet been determined.

The current mapping is on average 20-25 years behind, says Blairfeldmate, Dean of the Intact Center for Environment at the University of Waterloo.

Insurers spend an average of $ 1.9 billion on catastrophic flood claims from 2009 to 2019, compared to an average of $ 422 million annually between 1983 and 2008, according to Insurance Agency data. Was. The four-fold increase was mainly due to flooding, with the majority of the claims related to housing.

Last year, a panel on sustainable finance commissioned by the government also recommended public-private partnerships for mapping.

A committee member, Tiff Macklem, dean of the Rottmann School of Management in Toronto and a former Deputy Governor of Bank of Canada, said flood mapping was an “imminent priority.”

“The Commission has envisioned a model where the private sector pays dues,” McClem said. “This type of model … is inexpensive and provides high quality data.”