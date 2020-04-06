Politics

Intelligence community watchdog Michael Atkinson dismissed by Trump says he was just doing his job

April 5, 2020 0 comment
Michael Atkinson broke his silence on Sunday saying he was “disappointed and saddened” by President Trump’s late decision the day before dismiss him from his surveillance post in the intelligence community.

“It is hard not to think that the president’s loss of confidence in me stems from my loyalty to my legal obligations as an independent and impartial inspector general, and my commitment to continue to do so,” Atkinson wrote. two pages. declaration.

The watchdog had alerted Congress to concerns about a phone call from Trump with the President of Ukraine – a case which led to the dismissal of the president last year.

TRUMP FIRES MICHAEL ATKINSON AND IG INTELLIGENCE THAT SAID THE UKRAINE PHONE CALL CONGRESS

Atkinson upheld his decision to disclose a whistleblower’s complaint against Trump, adding: “Those of us who have promised to protect a whistleblower’s right to be heard safely must, in the end, do what we promised to do, no matter how difficult and no matter the personal consequences.

He continued: “I have never been a political or partisan person”.

Trump said on Saturday that he would appoint a replacement for Atkinson “who has my full confidence and who meets the appropriate qualifications” at a later date.

Although presidents have generally appointed GIs, each watchdog should remain impartial vis-à-vis the executive branch of government as well as Congress.

