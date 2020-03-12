Interference by China and Russia “Clear Threat to Canadian Security”: Intelligence Report

China and Russia are using their diaspora in Canada and undercover agents to try to influence public opinion, manipulate the media, and influence government decision-making, according to a new, redacted intelligence report.

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), made up of both members of Parliament and senators, says that other states are also targeting Canada, but the list has been redacted.

“The committee believes that these states are targeting Canada for a variety of reasons, but all of them seek to exploit the openness of our society and to penetrate our fundamental institutions to achieve their objectives,” notes the committee’s annual report, tabled this morning.

“They target ethnocultural communities, seek to corrupt the political process, manipulate the media and try to organize the debate on post-secondary campuses. Each of these activities poses a significant risk to the rights and freedoms of Canadians and to the sovereignty of the country: they pose an obvious threat to the security of Canada. “

The People’s Republic of China is using its growing wealth to mobilize its interference operations and can invite its citizens to contribute, the committee noted.

“It is likely that citizens may be forced to assist state actors in the PRC in interference efforts if and when these efforts fall within the broader definition of” national intelligence work “and” intelligence effort national “”, says the committee’s report.

Most of the information on the objectives of the two countries is redacted in the report.

The review reveals that the federal government has been slow to respond to the threat of foreign interference and that individual organizations have interpreted the seriousness of the threat differently.

It then recommends that the government develop a new strategy, in all departments, to counter the threat and strengthen institutional and public resilience.

Unredacted versions of the two reports were presented to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in August, before the official start of the federal election campaign. The declassified versions of the reports were to be tabled within 30 sitting days of the return of Parliament.

Unlike other parliamentary committees, the NSICOP meets in secret and reports directly to the Prime Minister on matters of national security. Its members hold the most secret security clearances and are held to secrecy.